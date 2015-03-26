Which canceled TV show are you bummed about?

next Image 1 of 2

Were you a fan of "Pan Am" or "GCB"? We have some bad news for you.

Christina Ricci's "Pan Am" was supposed to be the new "Mad Men," but ratings for the ABC period drama declined after a strong start. ABC yanked it from the schedule in February, denying that it had been canceled, but now it's finally official.

As for "GCB," Kristin Chenoweth's soap about Texas girls 20 years later (based on Kim Gatlin's book, "Good Christian Bitches") was supposed to be the new "Desperate Housewives," but it didn't happen.

After 10 seasons, David Caruso's "CSI: Miami" is getting the boot -- the first series from the CSI franchise to do so. So is "Alcatraz" -- the Fox sci-fi drama produced by J.J. Abrams -- and "Are You There, Vodka?" the NBC sitcom based on Chelsea Handler's 2008 best-selling book.

