Where you can stream the Oscar-nominated films for Best Picture

Oscar season is in full swing, with the Academy Awards set to roll on March 10. If you plan to catch the 10 films nominated for best picture ahead of the show, here is how and where you can stream and watch.

The good news is that you won't have to brave winter weather because these Oscar-nominated films are available to stream on popular platforms like Netflix, Hulu and Apple TV+. Most are also available to stream for free on Amazon Prime Video if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

1. "Oppenheimer"

The Christopher Nolan-directed "Oppenheimer," a 2023 thriller, is up for Best Picture and received 13 nominations ahead of the award show this year. The film chronicles the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy, during his time leading the Manhattan Project during World War II, when an atomic bomb was created.

The film has earned five Golden Globe wins for Best Motion Picture Drama, Best Director, Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role (Robert Downey Jr.), Best Performance by a Male Actor (Murphy) and Best Original Score.

You can stream "Oppenheimer" on Peacock. The film is also available to buy for $14.99 or rent for $5.99 on Amazon.

2. "Barbie"

"Barbie" is up for best picture and received 8 nominations from the Academy. The movie casts Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken and is directed by Greta Gerwig. It features Helen Mirren as the narrator and Will Ferrell as the hilarious EO of Mattel.

If you missed the summer's blockbuster movie at the cinema, you can watch it (or rewatch it) on Hulu. It is also available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime.

3. "Poor Things"

Fans of Emma Stone should try to catch her in the Oscar-nominated "Poor Things." Stone also received a Best Actress nod by the Academy for her portrayal of a dead woman who is brought back to life with the brain of her unborn child by a slightly mad surgeon played by Willem Dafoe.

Poor Things is currently playing in theaters. The film is available to purchase for $19.99 on Prime Video.

4. "Killers of the Flower Moon"

The Martin Scorcese-directed "Killers of the Flower Moon" stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone. The movie is up for Best Picture and received 10 nominations. The film documents the true-to-life story of the Osage Nation murders. It has attracted positive acclaim and acknowledgment from the Oscars, the Critics' Choice Movie Awards, the Directors Guild of America Awards and countless more.

Watch the crime film "Killers of the Flower Moon" streaming on Apple TV+, or you can purchase it for $19.99 on Amazon Prime.

5. "Past Lives"

"Past Lives" follows the lives of Na Young and Hae Sung, who share a deep connection as children but are torn apart after Nora's family emigrates from South Korea. Twenty years later, the two reconnect one fateful week as they discuss love and destiny and explore "in yun" — the idea of reuniting people who were lovers in past lives. This autobiographical film is the first feature by the director Eline Song.

Stream the award-nominated film "Past Lives" on Paramount or Apple TV+. It is also available for rent at $4.99, or you can purchase it for $12.99 on Amazon Prime.

6. "The Holdovers"

"The Holdovers" follows a grumpy professor, played by Paul Giamatti, at a New England boarding school who begrudgingly accepts the task of chaperoning a group of students left at the school during winter break. The film is up for Best Picture, as well as a Best Actor nod for Giamatti's role. Additionally, the Best Supporting Actress nomination has gone to Da'Vine Joy Randolph, who plays Mary Lamb, the head cook of the school whose only child, Curtis, was killed in Vietnam.

The movie is currently streaming on Peacock and Apple TV+. It is available for purchase at $14.99 or for rent at $5.99 on Amazon Prime.

7. "Anatomy of a Fall"

"Anatomy of a Fall" got an Oscar nod for Best Picture. It has already claimed the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival, where it debuted. It snagged two Golden Globes and is a quiet front-runner at the Academy Awards this year. The film is up for five awards, including Best Picture. The film is about a marriage and possibly a murder. It stars Sandra Hüller as a writer accused of killing her husband. The film is both a courtroom drama and a murder mystery.

You can rent it now on Amazon Prime for $5.99 or purchase it for $14.99. It is also available to stream on Apple TV+.

8. "Maestro"

"Maestro" chronicles the love story of conductor-composer Leonard Bernstein and actress Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. Bradley Cooper directs and stars as Berstein in the film. The film earned seven nominations, including one for Best Picture.

"Maestro" is streaming now on Netflix.

9. "The Zone of Interest"

"The Zone of Interest" depicts the disturbing duality of the commandant of Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss, and his wife, Hedwig, as they strive to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden next to the camp. The film, directed by Jonathan Glazer, stars Hüller, also the lead actor in "Anatomy of a Fall."

Catch "Zone of Interest" on Apple TV + or purchase it on Amazon Prime for $19.99.

10. "American Fiction"

"American Fiction" is based on the Percival Everett novel "Erasure". The Oscar-nominated satire follows a frustrated novelist-professor, Dr. Thelonious "Monk" Ellison, played by Jeffrey Wright, who writes an outlandish "Black" book to prove the literary establishment profits from outrageous stereotypes. But after using a pseudonym to write his fake book full of racial stereotypes, Ellison accidentally finds wild success and a very coveted movie deal.

You can stream the movie on Apple TV+ for $19.99 or on Amazon Prime for $19.99.