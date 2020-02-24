Disneyland fan says he lost 150 pounds by walking the park

This might be the most magical way to lose weight.

A California resident revealed how he lost 150 pounds: by going to Disneyland. After a major health scare, he says his then-girlfriend-now-wife suggested taking long walks around the popular amusement park.

Mark Gautier says he had just emerged from a two-week coma when he got some shocking news from his doctor, Mercury News reports. He recently told the outlet, “The doctor said, ‘You really need to do something or you’re not going to last much longer.”

At the time, he says he was 400 pounds. His body had recently gone into diabetic shock and his kidneys were reportedly shutting down. He says that his situation was dire enough that a priest had actually been brought in to give him last rites.

In order to get the exercise he needed, his girlfriend suggested that they head to Disneyland and simply just walk around.

“The first two times that I came to Disney just to walk around it was tough because I wasn’t used to walking,” Gautier told Mercury News. “Then after about two weeks, I fell in love with the place.”

Eventually, he says he was walking 7 miles-a-day through the park. Aside from exercise, Gautier also changed his eating habits.

“It wasn’t so much that we changed what we ate, it was the portions that we ate,” he explained. “We cut down on everything,” Gautier said. “We never got our own thing. It was always, ‘Let’s share.’”

He says this allowed him to still eat foods like turkey legs, corn dogs and even nachos.

Gautier explained it took him about five years to lose 150 pounds using this method. Now, he’s married, has a daughter and actually works for Disneyland as a houseman at their hotel. He’s also taking advantage of Disney’s Aspire program to get his bachelor’s degree (and eventual master’s degree).