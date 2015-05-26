'Wet Hot American Summer' prequel coming to Netflix

Even though news surfaced that the entire cast of "Wet Hot American Summer" was set to return for Netflix’s original TV series, it wasn’t officially confirmed by the streaming network until it released a 50-second teaser touting most of the original stars’ names.

The returning cast includes: Elizabeth Banks, Michael Ian Black, Bradley Cooper, Judah Friedlander, Janeane Garofalo, Joe Lo Truglio, Ken Marino, Christopher Meloni, Marguerite Moreau, Zak Orth, Amy Poehler, David Hyde Pierce, Paul Rudd, Molly Shannon, and Michael Showalter.

While the teaser didn’t offer much outside of the cast names and an official synopsis, which states it will take place on the first day of Camp Firewood’s most famous summer, it did remind us of the star-studded power that will soon be reuniting for eight episodes.

NEWS: Netflix Signs Adam Sandler to Produce & Star in 4 Films

In the years since, the film has churned out Oscar nominees, SNL alumni, and superheroes.

15 Emmy Nominations. While a number of stars have been nominated (see below), Amy Poehler has been nominated 15 times for various projects, including "Parks and Recreation" and "Saturday Night Live." Sadly, she’s never won.

8 Newcomers. While there are plenty of stars in the original, Josh Charles ("The Good Wife"), John Slattery ("Mad Men"), Michaela Watkins ("Trophy Wife"), Randall Park ("Veep"), Jayma Mays ("Glee"), Paul Scheer ("The League"), Rob Huebel ("Transparent") and Richard Schiff ("The West Wing") have joined the series.

6 "Law & Order" Appearances. In addition to Christopher Meloni, who starred on "SVU," Bradley Cooper, Elizabeth Banks, Janeane Garofalo, Michael Showalter, and Zak Orth have appeared on one of the franchises.

NEWS: The Definitive Guide to Binge-Watching 'Friends' on Netflix

4 Emmy Awards. All of them belong to David Hyde Pierce, who won them for his role on "Frasier." Though, Amy Poehler (see above), Christopher Meloni, Elizabeth Banks, and Molly Shannon have all been nominated.

4 Feature Film Debuts. For Bradley Cooper, Joe Lo Truglio, Michael Ian Black, and Michael Showalter, "Wet Hot American Summer" was their first big screen film role.

3 Unconfirmed Cast Members. While most of the cast is back, A.D. Miles, H. Jon Benjamin, and Kevin Sussman have not been mentioned in any of the cast announcements.

3 SNL Alumni. Amy Poehler, Janeane Garofalo, Molly Shannon all served as cast members on NBC’s long-running sketch show. Additionally, Bradley Cooper, David Hyde Pierce, and Paul Rudd have hosted in years past. And Ken Marino currently shares the screen with Casey Wilson, a former "SNL" cast member, on "Marry Me."

1 Superhero. This year, Paul Rudd will join the Marvel family as Ant-Man in the live adaptation of the comic book series.

1 Oscar Nominee. Following the film, Bradley Cooper went on to become a 3-time Academy Award nominated actor with his most recent nomination being for Best Actor in "American Sniper."

1 Major Reunion. The limited series will be the first time the principle cast has reunited in full since making the film. Most of the cast previously got back together in 2012 to perform the film as a radio play with Busy Phillips and Colin Hanks filling in for the likes of Bradley Cooper and Elizabeth Banks. In the years since the film, many of the cast members have worked together on various projects both on and off the screen.

Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp will debut on Netflix sometime this summer.

WATCH: George Lucas, Elijah Kelley open up about 'Strange Magic'