Wendy Williams claims Meghan Markle applied to work on her talk show

Before she was a soon-to-be royal, Meghan Markle allegedly wanted to try her hand in the talk show industry and applied to work for talk show host Wendy Williams.

On William's Wednesday show, the host sat down with actress AnnaLynne McCord, who chatted about Markle's brief guest-starring role on the CW's 2008 series "90210." While admitting that she didn't directly work with Markle, Williams surprised the audience with a new tidbit of information about the former "Suits" actress.

“She applied for a job here too, yeah,” Williams said. “Random princess.”

Back in December, the 53-year-old host went into more detail about Markle's past TV show history and her hopes for working at "Wendy."

“I respect Meghan Markle’s hustle and I respect her game. However, she’s a bit of a wild card, you know, because she goes from being the 'Deal or No Deal' girl, so this is a girl looking for game,” Williams said. “And remember the story here at Wendy. She came here to Wendy to find out what she could do here. She’s been here, she’s been in our building, we have her DNA.”

McCord went on to explain that Prince Harry's fiancee guest starred on the "Beverly Hills, 90210" sequel series as a high school girl named Wendy who was having an affair with McCord's TV boyfriend, Ethan, and was caught in the act by former co-star Shenae Grimes who played Annie.

"She was cheating with my man. Shenae [Grimes]’s character, Annie, sees him in the car and she’s like, ‘Hi,’ and Meghan’s head comes up. I was like, get it, girl! I love it,” McCord joked.

She then said she told her co-star Dustin Milligan, who played Etan, that he was royal by "three degrees of separation."

As the May 19 wedding date for Prince Harry and Markle approaches, the couple continues on with their royal tour of the U.K., visiting different parts of the country and attending royal events.

Markle made her formal gala debut with Harry on Feb.1, where the former "Suits" star gave her first public speech as a soon-to-be member of the royal family.

The actress, who has been known for shaking up royal tradition, is expected to break royal protocol once again during her spring nuptials by giving a wedding speech to her soon-to-be husband after the lavish ceremony at St. George's Chapel.