ENTERTAINMENT
Last Update January 10, 2017

WATCH: Salma Hayek’s first audition tape, recorded in 1989, unearthed

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 23: Salma Hayek attends the British Fashion Awards 2015 at London Coliseum on November 23, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

Salma Hayek kick-started her television and film career in her native Mexico when she starred in Televisa’s telenovela “Teresa.”

Nearly three decades later, Univision’s “Despierta America” unearthed the then 20-year-old Hayek’s audition tape.

In the 1989 clip, she is sporting her hair in tight curls as she tells the camera her name, where she goes to school and that she has no experience in front of the cameras. Then she goes on to give a touching performance.

Her role in Mexican soap operas eventually led her roles in Robert Rodridguez’s “Desperado” and “From Dusk till Dawn” as well as “Frida” and “Ugly Betty” (which she also produced).

