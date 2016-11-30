WATCH: Salma Hayek’s first audition tape, recorded in 1989, unearthed

Salma Hayek kick-started her television and film career in her native Mexico when she starred in Televisa’s telenovela “Teresa.”

Nearly three decades later, Univision’s “Despierta America” unearthed the then 20-year-old Hayek’s audition tape.

In the 1989 clip, she is sporting her hair in tight curls as she tells the camera her name, where she goes to school and that she has no experience in front of the cameras. Then she goes on to give a touching performance.

Her role in Mexican soap operas eventually led her roles in Robert Rodridguez’s “Desperado” and “From Dusk till Dawn” as well as “Frida” and “Ugly Betty” (which she also produced).

Check out the audition tape below.

