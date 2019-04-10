Warner Bros. to sue over Trump's use of 'The Dark Knight Rises' music: report

Warner Bros. is reportedly planning to take legal action against the White House after President Trump tweeted a campaign video Tuesday featuring music from “The Dark Knight Rises."

The copyright infringement suit will allege that the video uses an instrumental track from the film titled “Why Do We Fall?" Variety reported.

“The use of Warner Bros.' score from ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ in the campaign video was unauthorized,” Warner Bros. said in a statement. “We are working through the appropriate legal channels to have it removed.”

The campaign video, which flows like a movie trailer, opens with aerial views of Washington, D.C. along with subtitles that read “first they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they call you racist.”

After a series of shots of Trump at rallies, descending Air Force One along with others of his critics, subtitles read, “Your vote proved them wrong.” A graphic at the end says, “Trump the great victory 2020.”

It shows clips of former President Obama, the Clintons and Trump himself at various events – all against the backdrop of the “The Dark Knight Rises”’ dramatic score. The video also uses the same font as the film's titles, Variety reported.

By 1:20 a.m. EST the video had been disabled "in response to a report by the copyright owner," Twitter wrote. Before it was removed, the video had garnered more than two million views. The White House has yet to comment on the suit.