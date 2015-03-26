Walmart, Just My Size Team Up for Affordable Plus Size Fashion

JMS Just My Size recently launched a new plus size clothing line for retail giant Walmart at a fashion show in New York today.

The line features a full collection of clothing and runs in sizes 16-28. Even more appealing to shoppers: nothing in the line costs more than $22.

In an interview with Business Wire, JMS Marketing Director Maria Teza said, "The JMS woman embraces her curves … So often plus-size women see stylish clothes in the Missy department that they can`t find in the plus-size department. Now she can find those same styles in just her size."Included in the line’s winter and holiday collections are dress pants, jeans, sweaters, skirts, leggings, blouses and sweater vests, Business Wire reports.

In business for 25 years, JMS has become known for it’s intimate apparel and hosiery, although the company has also designed jeans and sportswear in recent years.

JMS is available exclusively at Walmart and online at www.justmysize.com.

