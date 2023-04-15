Expand / Collapse search
‘Vanderpump Rules’s’ Scheana Shay sizzles at Coachella despite Raquel Leviss’ restraining order against her

'Vanderpump Rules' cast attended music festival after Tom Sandoval cheating scandal

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
"Vanderpump Rules" star Scheana Shay was spotted at one of the hottest music festivals under the sun, Coachella, regardless of a restraining order against her.

Shay appeared to not have a care in the world as she flaunted her toned physique in a two-piece white bikini ensemble. She donned a fishnet skirt and her bikini top had tassels, while she wore matching white platform heels.

She was joined by her co-stars Ariana Madix and husband Brock Davies for day one of the music festival.

'VANDERPUMP RULES' STAR RAQUEL LEVISS' DETAILS ALLEGED ATTACK BY SCHEANA SHAY IN RESTRAINING ORDER REQUEST

"Vanderpump Rules" star Scheana Shay was spotted at Coachella regardless of a restraining order against her. 

"Vanderpump Rules" star Scheana Shay was spotted at Coachella regardless of a restraining order against her.  (Getty Images)

Shay’s appearance comes one month after her "Vanderpump Rules" co-star Raquel Leviss revealed cuts and bruises on her face in a temporary restraining order filing against the reality television star.

Ariana Madix and Scheana Marie attend the CELSIUS Oasis Vibe House on April 14, 2023, in Coachella, California.

Ariana Madix and Scheana Marie attend the CELSIUS Oasis Vibe House on April 14, 2023, in Coachella, California. (Getty Images)

Leviss, 28, alleged Shay, 37, pushed her against a brick wall and punched her in the face in New York on March 2 around 1:30 in the morning, causing injuries to the back of her head and her left eye, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Raquel Leviss revealed cuts and bruises on her face in a temporary restraining order filing against ‘Vanderpump Rules’ co-star Scheana Shay.

Raquel Leviss revealed cuts and bruises on her face in a temporary restraining order filing against ‘Vanderpump Rules’ co-star Scheana Shay. (Getty/Raquel Leviss/Los Angeles Superior Court)

‘VANDERPUMP RULES’ AFFAIR: 7 TIMES CHEATING SCANDALS ROCKED REALITY TV

Raquel Leviss alleged Scheana Shay pushed her against a brick wall and punched her in the face in New York on March 2 around 1:30 in the morning.

Raquel Leviss alleged Scheana Shay pushed her against a brick wall and punched her in the face in New York on March 2 around 1:30 in the morning. (Raquel Leviss/Los Angeles Superior Court)

"Currently mutual friends and coworkers are telling me she doesn’t regret the physical attack on me and would do it again if she found that further emotional distress was caused to our mutual friend," Leviss added in her description of the alleged attack.

TOM SANDOVAL SAYS HE'S SORRY FOR EVERYTHING AMID RUMORS OF RAQUEL LEVISS AFFAIR

The reality star recently admitted that she had been having an affair with cast member Tom Sandoval, 39. Sandoval was cheating on his partner of nine years, fellow co-star Madix, 37, who is one of Shay's close friends. Madix reportedly found out about the affair after finding explicit texts.

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss have since issued statements since the rumors of an affair leaked.

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss have since issued statements since the rumors of an affair leaked. (Santiago Felipe/Bravo)

A judge dismissed Leviss’ temporary restraining order against Shay after Leviss did not appear in court for a hearing, according to The Times.

Meanwhile, Madix also appeared carefree from the drama as she stunned in a risqué tie-dye crop top for Coachella. She completed her outfit with ripped jeans and white sneakers. 

COACHELLA, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Ariana Madix attends the CELSIUS Oasis Vibe House on April 14, 2023, in Coachella, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for CELSIUS)

COACHELLA, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Ariana Madix attends the CELSIUS Oasis Vibe House on April 14, 2023, in Coachella, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for CELSIUS) (Getty Images)

Since the controversial drama unfolded, Sandoval issued a statement regarding the love triangle he was in the middle of. 

"I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I've hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly," he wrote in an Instagram statement in March.

Fox News Digital's Brie Stimpson contributed to this report.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

