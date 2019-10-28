UFC fighter Walt Harris appeals to public to help find missing teenage daughter

UFC fighter Walt Harris is appealing to the public to help find his 19-year-old daughter after her car was found abandoned in Alabama on Friday.

Harris’ daughter, Aniah Blanchard, has not been heard from or seen since Wednesday, police said in a statement. She last communicated with a friend just before midnight, they said.

In Instagram and Twitter posts, Harris, the No. 10 among UFC heavyweights, has asked the public for help in finding his daughter.

“If you have any leads, on where our daughter is, please please please go to authorities, tell someone,” Harris said in a video posted to Twitter.

Blanchard’s car was last spotted around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Montgomery's WSFA reported. A missing person’s report was filed with the Auburn Police Department later that day, according to the station.

On Friday, Blachard’s abandoned 2017 Honda CR-V was found at an apartment complex in Montgomery, about an hour south of where she was last seen, police said. The vehicle had evidently been damaged on the front right fender and scraped on the passenger door.

Blanchard’s mother, Angela Haley-Harris, told Birmingham’s WBRC that her daughter had met a younger man Wednesday night, but did not know how they met.

On Monday, Auburn police released video footage of Blanchard at a convenience store before her disappearance.

Auburn police said there is no evidence of foul play, but the investigation will continue until she is found.

The investigation is being assisted by multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshal Service, and the Department of Homeland Security, police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-401-501-3140.