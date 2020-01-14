UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste sizzles in tiny bikini in Mexico

Arianna Celeste is showing off the fit body she's known for in the UFC ring.

The 34-year-old ring girl and model has been keeping her Instagram followers happy this week while in Tulum, Mexico. She left little to the imagination as she posted a series of sexy snaps in colorful bikinis.

On Monday, the UFC star shared a photo of herself in an emerald green two-piece, which she accessorized with a white polka-dot mesh cover-up and layered necklaces.

MEET UFC'S MILLION DOLLAR RING GIRL, ARIANNY CELESTE

"Stay for a while...suit @FashionNova," she captioned the post.

In another steamy pic, the social media stunner showed off her abs in a bright yellow bikini while in paradise.

"All tied up," she captioned the pic.

Fans flooded the brunette beauty's comments section on her Instagram, calling her a "goddess" and declaring she is "body goals."

In another look, Celeste gave her fans a peek at her backside in another sultry photo where she showed of a nude string bikini.

"Reflecting never judging, growing always learning," she captioned the photo.

Years ago, Celeste proudly spoke of her position as a UFC ring girl to Page Six, calling the gig a "great opportunity."

"I saw an opportunity to be more than a ring girl," she told the outlet. "I've built it into a business."