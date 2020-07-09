Ty Herndon reveals his stolen truck was recovered with 5 bullet holes in it: 'Do better'

Country singer Ty Herndon’s stolen truck was found by police with five bullet holes in it after a three-week search.

The country star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of himself about to go inspect the damage on his truck. He explained that it was broken into and snatched right out of his driveway roughly three weeks ago. He received a call the morning the video was taken to come and inspect the damage.

In the video, the “Living in a Moment” singer is having difficulty stifling his anger over the situation, at times raising his voice.

COUNTRY SINGER LINDSAY ELL REVEALS SHE WAS RAPED TWICE, RECOUNTS EVENT IN NEW EMOTIONAL SONG

“They called me this morning and they found my truck,” he begins. “I am in a rental truck right now but I have an extreme amount of mixed emotions today. We all work hard for a living, we do. I’ve had some emotions this morning. We freaking work hard for a living and the fact that someone… today I actually got mad.”

He continued: “Someone can walk up into my driveway of my house, break into my truck, take it and it’s gone for 3 weeks and I get a call this morning that they find my truck with 5 bullets in it.”

[WARNING: The video below contains graphic language.]

Herndon explained that he was advised to call his insurance company because he may have to get the truck fixed.

“You guys know I don’t cuss, but f--k that,” he said without audibly speaking the expletive. “I’m so freaking frustrated right now. I love that truck, I worked hard for it. First brand new truck I ever bought.”

He went on to explain that his anger comes from his frustration that he believes people are better than this.

CARLY PEARCE SAYS SHE'S 'GETTING BETTER' AFTER SPLIT FROM MICHAEL RAY

“Know that I live in a country that I believe better than this of human beings,” he says, his voice beginning to rise. “I believe better than this of human beings! It makes me so mad. I never do these kinds of posts, but around now, I’m doing it, because people do better! Don’t be stealing people’s s--t!”

With that, he composed himself by taking several deep breaths and saying a quick prayer to calm down. He followed up the emotional video with an image showing two of the reported five bullet holes in what appears to be the side of his truck.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“If you ever wondered what two large bullet holes looks like in a brand new pick up truck. #hereyougo,” he captioned the image.