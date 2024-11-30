Cheryl Hines shares video of RFK Jr. naked in shower to promote self-care product company: 'Oh Bobby'

Cheryl Hines' husband, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., appeared partially naked in the background of a video the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star shared to promote her eco-friendly, self-care company, Hines+Young.

The 59-year-old actress posted a short clip on her Instagram story to advertise a Black Friday sale on products from Hines+Young, which she co-founded with her 20-year-old daughter, Catherine Young.

Hines held up a bottle of linen spray and a tin of body cream with her head blocking most of the front of the 70-year-old politician as he showered behind her.

"No, you can’t take a shower!" she told Kennedy while laughing in the clip, which was shared by journalist Yashar Ali on X, formerly Twitter, Friday.

‘CURB YOUR ENTHUSIAM’ STAR CHERYL HINES ON CONFLICTS WITH HUSBAND ROBERT F. KENNEDY, JR.: ‘AGREE TO DISAGREE’

"I’m doing a video! No, no, no, I’m doing, I'm…," Hines continued, wagging her finger at the camera.

"You’ve gotta give me a second. I’m doing a video for Hines+Young. OK, this is … honey … 60% off," she said as she laughed at the end of the clip.

On the video, Hines wrote "H+Y Content Interruption" and "Oh Bobby," along with red heart and smiley face emoji.

Hines also included a link to the Hines+Young website, promoting the "60% off everything!" sale.

The actress also shared an image of Hines+Young products, including a candle that had a lid emblazoned with "MAHA," referring to Kennedy's "Make America Healthy Again" movement.

Hines tagged her company's Instagram page and added the "MAHA" hashtag on the photo.

Kennedy announced his candidacy for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination in April 2023. In October 2023, he announced he was dropping the bid and running as an independent candidate.

During her husband's run for the presidency, Hines, who married Kennedy in 2014, occasionally joined him on the campaign trail. In a March interview with Fox News Digital, the two-time Emmy nominee explained how she and Kennedy approach instances when they don't see eye to eye on political issues.

"One of the things that I've learned, especially about politics, is you're not going to agree with somebody about everything, and it's OK," Hines said.

ACTRESS CHERYL HINES WON'T BE AT EVERY RFK JR. POLITICAL EVENT, SAYS SHE HAS HER 'OWN CAREER'

"We've learned to talk through it. Talk it out. Listen to each other. Sometimes, agree to disagree or say, 'Oh, I'm going to think about that, and I hear what you're saying,' or 'I don't like the way you're saying it. I wish you'd say it in a different way.'

"So, I think it's all about communication and just, you know, keeping your mind open and your heart open."

In August, Kennedy endorsed Republican presidential nominee and eventual President-elect Trump after suspending his own presidential campaign.

At the time, Hines shared a message of support for her husband and his campaign staff on X.

In part, the statement said, "The decision has been made to suspend my husband's, Robert Kennedy Jr.'s, presidency and I'd like to extend a sincere, deeply heartfelt thank you to every person who has worked so tirelessly and lovingly on his campaign.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"They have accomplished feats that were said to be impossible. They have gathered over a million signatures, more than any candidate in history, and have achieved ballot access across the country despite the roadblocks and lawsuits that have been brought against them for the sole purpose of keeping Bobby off of the ballots so no one would even have the opportunity to vote for him.

"I deeply respect the decision Bobby made to run on the principle of unity. Over the last year and a half, I have met some extraordinary people from all parties — Democrats, Republicans and Independents. It's been my experience that the vast majority of all parties are truly good people who want the best for our country and for each other. It has been an eye-opening, transformative and endearing journey."

Several days after Hines posted her statement, Kennedy told TMZ his wife stood by his decision, though she did not agree with it.

"This is the opposite of what she would want to do," he told the outlet. "She went along with it because she loves me, and she wanted to be supportive of me, but it was not something that she ever encouraged, I would say."

The environmental lawyer went on to become one of Trump's most prominent surrogates and incorporated the "MAHA" message into his closing argument to voters.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

After Trump won his race against Vice President Kamala Harris earlier this month, Trump tapped Kennedy to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

In a Nov. 14 post on X, Trump wrote, "I am thrilled to announce Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as The United States Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it comes to Public Health.

"The Safety and Health of all Americans is the most important role of any Administration, and HHS will play a big role in helping ensure that everybody will be protected from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products, and food additives that have contributed to the overwhelming Health Crisis in this Country.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Mr. Kennedy will restore these Agencies to the traditions of Gold Standard Scientific Research, and beacons of Transparency, to end the Chronic Disease epidemic, and to Make America Great and Healthy Again!"

After Trump's announcement, Hines joined Kennedy at an America First Policy Institute gala held at the president-elect's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Kennedy's nomination to Trump's cabinet awaits confirmation by the U.S. Senate.