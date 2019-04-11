Trivago pitchman found passed out behind wheel of car, charged with DWI, police say

The “Trivago guy,” best known for appearing in television commercials to help travelers find their “ideal hotel for the best price,” was arrested Wednesday in Houston for allegedly driving while intoxicated, authorities said.

Actor Timothy Williams, 52, was found passed out behind the steering wheel of a car around 3:15 p.m., Houston police said. He was in a moving lane of traffic with a foot on the brake, according to police.

The charming pitchman for the German discount travel website then allegedly failed a sobriety test and submitted a blood sample to test for alcohol before he was charged, FOX26 Houston reported.

Williams, who grew up in Houston, was ordered to have a mental health or intellectual disability assessment, before he was released on $100 bond, the Houston Chronicle reported.

He was scheduled to appear in court on April 17.

Although widely recognized as the face of Trivago, Williams’ other acting credits include “The Sopranos,” “Law and Order” and several German television series, according to his IMDB biography.