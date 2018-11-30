Trevor Noah would have advised Trump to keep his business going during campaign, calls Cohen 'human Eeyore'

“Daily Show” host Trevor Noah gave a backhanded defense of President Donald Trump Thursday night in the wake of the latest reports of the Russia investigation.

In a new segment called “Mo Mueller, Mo Problems,” Noah addressed the latest bombshell from former Trump fixer Michael Cohen, who pleaded guilty for lying to Congress about the business dealings that took place between the Trump Organization and the Russian government on potentially developing a Trump Tower in Moscow during the 2016 election.

Noah began by comparing the Mueller investigation to the HBO drama “The Wire,” invoking the “long winding plot, a huge list of shady characters, wiretaps, secret phone calls” adding that the only thing “The Wire” has that the Mueller probe doesn’t is “black people."

He mocked “human Eeyore” Cohen and stressed how “important” his lie to Congress was.

“This lie was way more important because it puts Trump’s contact with Russia much closer to him being president, alright?” Noah said to his audience. “In January 2016, Trump was just one of 17 possible morons who could become the GOP nominee. But by June, he was the only moron who could become the nominee.”

The Comedy Central star pointed out how Michael Cohen is the latest from Trump’s orbit to be charged for lying to investigators like Paul Manafort, Gen. Michael Flynn, and George Papadopoulos, but asked if they weren’t trying to “cover up any nefarious activities, why does everyone keep lying?”

He then pivoted to President Trump’s “explanation” to reporters, where he also called his former attorney a “weak person” and accused him of lying.

“I didn’t do the project. I decided not to do the project. So I didn’t do it. So we’re not talking about doing a project. We’re talking about not doing a project,” Trump said about the 2016 discussions of Trump Tower Moscow. “Now here’s the thing. Even if he was right, it doesn’t matter because I was allowed to do whatever I wanted to do during the campaign.”

“So according to the president, Cohen is lying and also not lying. Somehow it’s both,” Noah reacted. “And here, Trump’s the only person whose explanations include every possible outcome. It’s like one of those ‘Choose Your Own Adventure’ books.”

However, Noah did offer a lukewarm defense of the president when he acknowledged that there was a “good chance” that he wasn’t going to win the 2016 election, which was the reasoning behind his ongoing business dealings.

“I agree with him now!” Noah exclaimed. “In Trump’s defense, I understand why he did it. Like I would have told him to do the same thing. If in 2016 Trump came up to me and he’s like, ‘Trevor, do you think I should shut down my business in case I become president?’ I’d be like, ‘Donald, there’s no danger in that happening, my friend.’”

Noah added that this still looks “shady” and that no president in modern history has “run for office while also working a side hustle.”

Noah has been a frequent critic of Trump and his administration, going so far as to compare him to Hitler. Last week, he said "Trump lies so hard it gives my brain whiplash" and in October he placed on him part of the blame for the homemade bombs allegedly sent by Cesar Sayoc to Trump critics, reasoning that “if the President of the United States calls someone the enemy of the people, don’t be shocked when the people go after that enemy.”