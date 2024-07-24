Tom Hanks' son Chet 'grew up feeling completely f---ing worthless' despite father's fame: 'It was a battle'

Growing up in Tom Hanks' shadow, Chet Hanks basically felt like a castaway – isolated and misunderstood.

Currently starring on this season of MTV's "Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets," Chet detailed his difficult childhood and severe struggle with confidence.

"My dad's Tom Hanks. Have people brought that up my entire life? Yes. Is it annoying? Nah," he said sarcastically during an early confessional in the premiere episode.

TOM HANKS DEFENDS CASTING HIS SON IN NEW MOVIE 'A MAN CALLED OTTO': 'THIS IS A FAMILY BUSINESS'

"Some people are really enamored with my family's fame. Some people are really resentful about it," he said later. "From a young age, being very aware of that, was a lot to mentally process."

Chet, 33, is the eldest child of Tom and actress Rita Wilson. An actor and rapper, his career has been riddled with substance abuse and controversy. Often perceived to be the stark opposite of his father's "good guy" persona, Hanks admits being the son of a beloved star was not sunshine and roses.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I'll tell you something about my childhood," he interjected following a tense conversation between two of his "Surreal Life" castmates. "People think that being Tom Hanks' son, like, I would grow up feeling like I was the s---. I actually grew up feeling completely f---ing worthless."

"People treated me like, ‘You must think you’re better than me’ when I didn’t. I just wanted to be friends with everybody and just be treated normally like everybody else."

"But what am I supposed to do? Walk through the doors and be all meek and timid? That was a mind f--- for me to deal with. 'Cause then if you do walk in through the door and you’re like, ‘Here I am, motherf---er,’ it’s like, ‘Oh look at you, arrogant son of a b----.’"

"So I did internalize all that negativity. I'd be like ‘Wow, maybe I am f---ing worthless,' you know what I’m saying? So it was a battle for me mentally and emotionally, just to be able to walk outside, look someone in the eye, say, ’What's up? I'm Chet.'"

"People think that being Tom Hanks' son, like, I would grow up feeling like I was the s---. I actually grew up feeling completely f---ing worthless." — Chet Hanks

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW INSTAGRAM

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Chet – who is clearly close with his family – joked that they weren't thrilled about his reality television appearance.

"What did my family think of me doing ‘The Surreal Life’? They disowned me. I'm just kidding," he told the camera.

Chet actually sang his dad's praises during the episode, sharing how down-to-earth his Academy Award-winning father is. "My dad's like the most humble dude and he's so low-key. Like he drives a Prius, you know what I mean? He doesn't like anything flashy."

The "Cast Away" actor has three other children, two of whom he shares with his first wife, Samantha Lewes: Colin (an actor), and daughter Elizabeth Ann. His youngest son with Wilson, Truman, is also an actor.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Representatives for Chet and his parents did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.