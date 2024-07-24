Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Tom Hanks' son Chet 'grew up feeling completely f---ing worthless' despite father's fame: 'It was a battle'

Tom Hanks' son Chet is starring on 'Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets'

By Caroline Thayer
Published
close
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have bottled up the secret to marital success Video

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have bottled up the secret to marital success

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson walked the Pre-Grammy GALA red carpet discussing what they believe is the success to a great relationship, after being married for 34 years.

Growing up in Tom Hanks' shadow, Chet Hanks basically felt like a castaway – isolated and misunderstood.

Currently starring on this season of MTV's "Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets," Chet detailed his difficult childhood and severe struggle with confidence.

"My dad's Tom Hanks. Have people brought that up my entire life? Yes. Is it annoying? Nah," he said sarcastically during an early confessional in the premiere episode

TOM HANKS DEFENDS CASTING HIS SON IN NEW MOVIE 'A MAN CALLED OTTO': 'THIS IS A FAMILY BUSINESS'

Tom Hanks in a black suit and tie sits next to wife Rita Wilson in a sparkly black dress next to son Chet Hanks in a green tuxedo jacket

The son of famous actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Chet Hanks, says he struggled during his childhood, feeling "completely f---ing worthless." (Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

"Some people are really enamored with my family's fame. Some people are really resentful about it," he said later. "From a young age, being very aware of that, was a lot to mentally process."

Chet, 33, is the eldest child of Tom and actress Rita Wilson. An actor and rapper, his career has been riddled with substance abuse and controversy. Often perceived to be the stark opposite of his father's "good guy" persona, Hanks admits being the son of a beloved star was not sunshine and roses. 

Tom Hanks in a tuxedo and black rimmed glasses smirks at the camera next to wife Rita Wilson in a white dress next to son Chet in a grey suit and black tie

Chet Hanks clarified that his childhood was not as ideal as people would assume. (Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images)

"I'll tell you something about my childhood," he interjected following a tense conversation between two of his "Surreal Life" castmates. "People think that being Tom Hanks' son, like, I would grow up feeling like I was the s---. I actually grew up feeling completely f---ing worthless." 

"People treated me like, ‘You must think you’re better than me’ when I didn’t. I just wanted to be friends with everybody and just be treated normally like everybody else."

Chet Williams in a dark suit on the carpet

Chet Hanks spoke of his desire to be treated like a normal individual despite growing up with a famous father. (Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

"But what am I supposed to do? Walk through the doors and be all meek and timid? That was a mind f--- for me to deal with. 'Cause then if you do walk in through the door and you’re like, ‘Here I am, motherf---er,’ it’s like, ‘Oh look at you, arrogant son of a b----.’" 

"So I did internalize all that negativity. I'd be like ‘Wow, maybe I am f---ing worthless,' you know what I’m saying? So it was a battle for me mentally and emotionally, just to be able to walk outside, look someone in the eye, say, ’What's up? I'm Chet.'"

"People think that being Tom Hanks' son, like, I would grow up feeling like I was the s---. I actually grew up feeling completely f---ing worthless."

— Chet Hanks

Chet – who is clearly close with his family – joked that they weren't thrilled about his reality television appearance. 

"What did my family think of me doing ‘The Surreal Life’? They disowned me. I'm just kidding," he told the camera.

Chet Hanks in a black jacket smiles as his father Tom Hanks in a black suit puts is arm around him and looks at him lovingly

Chet Hanks joked that his family "disowned" him for going on the MTV show. (Walter McBride/Corbis via Getty Images)

Chet actually sang his dad's praises during the episode, sharing how down-to-earth his Academy Award-winning father is. "My dad's like the most humble dude and he's so low-key. Like he drives a Prius, you know what I mean? He doesn't like anything flashy."

The "Cast Away" actor has three other children, two of whom he shares with his first wife, Samantha Lewes: Colin (an actor), and daughter Elizabeth Ann. His youngest son with Wilson, Truman, is also an actor.

Tom Hanks in a tuxedo at the Golden Globes with his entire family Samantha Bryant (Colin's wife), Colin Hanks, Rita Wilson, Elizabeth Ann Hanks, Chet Hanks and Truman Theodore Hanks

Tom Hanks poses with all his children on the Golden Globes carpet in 2020. From left, Samantha Bryant, Colin Hanks' wife, Colin Hanks, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Elizabeth Ann Hanks, Chet Hanks and Truman Theodore Hanks. (P. Lehman/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Representatives for Chet and his parents did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

