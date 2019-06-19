Today on Fox News, June 19, 2019

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Acting ICE Director Mark Morgan on the border crisis. Todd Piro speaks to Florida voters following Trump's re-election rally. Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren explains why she’s outraged over Netflix documentary “Knock Down the House.”

Hannity, 9 p.m. ET: Don’t miss Sean Hannity’s exclusive interview with President Trump.

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Maria Bartiromo has a must-see interview with Grammy-winning recording artist Wyclef Jean from the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in France.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: "Is the U.S. Inching Closer to War with Iran?" - Tensions between the U.S. and Iran continue to escalate. Is the threat of war real? Former CIA station chief Daniel Hoffman and Jim Walsh, MIT Securities Studies program senior research associate, weigh in. It’s a wide-open Democratic field for the 2020 presidential election, with more than two-dozen candidates hoping to take on President Trump. Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, who ran for president in 2008, gives advice to all the Democratic candidates as the debates approach. Plus, commentary by Jonathan Morris, a Fox News contributor.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Talk radio host Joe Kelley and former U.S. Rep. Allen West, R-Fla., on Trump’s formal re-election campaign launch. Jennifer Griffin, Fox News national security correspondent, on acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan’s resignation and Reuel Marc Gerech, senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, with the latest on tensions between Iran and the U.S.

The Guy Benson Show, 3 p.m. ET: Special guests include: Donna Brazile, Fox News contributor and former DNC chair; U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn. and U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Texas

