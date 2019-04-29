Today on Fox News, April 29, 2019

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Harold Schaitberger, International Association of Fire Fighters General President, explains why the IAFF is supporting Joe Biden; U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo. hits back at Bernie Sanders' suggestion that felons should be allowed to vote from prison. Ken Starr, former Whitewater independent counsel, on Attorney General William Barr's warning to House Democrats that he might not appear at this week's hearing on the Mueller report "Fox & Friends" kicks off its celebration of entrepreneurs with Kalle Simpson, CEO and founder of Discover Night.

Hannity, 9 p.m. ET: Special guests include: Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

Fox News @ Night, 11 p.m. ET: Dana Loesch, NRA spokeswoman.

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Varney & Co., 9 a.m. ET: Ivan Feinseth, chief investment officer of Tigress Financial Partners.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: "Security at Houses of Worship in the Spotlight" - One week after the Easter Sunday attacks on churches in Sri Lanka killed more than 250 people, another house of worship in San Diego, Calif. was attacked. Fox News' Jeff Paul weighs in. Former Vice President Joe Biden has launched his 2020 campaign, joining 20 other candidates seeking the Democratic nomination. Juan Williams, Fox News political analyst and co-host of "The Five," discusses the strategies the field of Democrats may employ. Plus, commentary by Howard Kurtz, host of "Media Buzz."

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: The latest in the 2020 presidential race, the House subpoenas being miulled in the aftermath of the Mueller report and the immigration crisis at the border will be discussed with the following guests: Jason Chaffetz, Fox News contributor and former U.S. congressman; David Avella, chairman of GOPAC; Michael Goodwin, New York Post columnist; Bret Baier, host of "Special Report"; Seth Barron is associate editor of City Journal and project director of the NYC Initiative at the Manhattan Institute.