Tiffany Haddish crashed weddings for free food when she was 'homeless and hungry'

Tiffany Haddish used to crash weddings in order to feed herself while she was homeless.

Haddish, 43, admitted she would often show up to a hotel in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles that held wedding receptions in search of the food catered to the events.

"I’ve crashed weddings before, given a speech and didn’t know anybody there," the comedian told People magazine "That’s when I was homeless and hungry."

"I would have two or three drinks, and then I would grab the microphone and be like, ‘I just want to say that you are the most beautiful couple,’" she remembered "Everybody would be looking at me like, ‘Who is this Black girl at our wedding?’"

MICHAEL J. FOX, DOLLY PARTON AMONG CELEBRITIES WHO STRUGGLED WITH POVERTY BEFORE HOLLYWOOD SUCCESS

Haddish started her career later in life and began to gain fame with a role on NBC's "The Carmichael Show." The comedian became a household name after appearing in "Girls Trip" alongside Regina Hall, Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Since her big break, Haddish has landed roles in big projects including, "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" with Nicolas Cage, "Night School" alongside Kevin Hart, and the detective series "The Afterparty."

Despite her success, Haddish likes to stay grounded.

"I try my best not to hold onto to too many emotions because I feel like when you hold onto all those emotions, they make you crazy and then you get delusional," she told the outlet.

"Sleep is the key. And don't be afraid to go out in nature. Take your shoes off and walk in some grass."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Haddish previously spoke about being homeless during an interview on Sunday Today with Willie Geist.

"I would always pull up maybe 5 or 10 minutes late, so nobody could see my car because I had all my clothes, everything, suitcases all in the car," Haddish said. After arriving at a comedy venue at the same time as Kevin Hart, the comedian gave her $300 and some encouragement.

"[Kevin] was like, 'Well you can't be sleeping in the car on the streets,'" she recalled. "He gave me 300 bucks [and] said, 'Find yourself a place for the week. And then write out a list of goals of what you want to do, and start accomplishing those goals.' And then I started attacking those goals."

Other celebrities who have experienced homelessness at some point include Jim Carrey, Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Lopez and Steve Harvey.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP