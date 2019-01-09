‘Deadliest Catch’ boat capsizes, leaving multiple dead, officials say

Three people aboard the "Deadliest Catch" boat Mary B II were pronounced dead after their vessel capsized off the coast of Newport, Oregon on Tuesday, officials said.

The boat was on the Discovery Channel show, “Deadliest Catch: Dungeon Cove,” according to the New York Post.

The fatal incident occurred after the fishermen requested the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) assist them in crossing the Yaquina Bay bar shortly before 10 p.m. “due to high seas,” Oregon State Police said in a news release.

At 10:13 p.m., authorities got word that the boat “had capsized with three people onboard,” police said.

A Coast Guard crew, which was already on the scene for an escort request, witnessed the capsizing and quickly went into search and rescue mode, Coast Guard Petty Officer Levi Read told Fox News.

The USCG Pacific Northwest tweeted about the incident as it was occurring, saying that responders were “battling 12 to 14-foot seas.” There were reports of 16 to 20-foot waves as well, Read said.

The first person was recovered around 11:20 p.m. by a Coast Guard helicopter, Read said. The individual – identified as James Lacey, 48 – was taken to a hospital in Newport and pronounced dead, according to state police.

A second deceased individual – Joshua Porter, 50 – was located on the beach, authorities said.

“The Mary B II ultimately ran aground, on the beach, near the north side of the Yaquina Bay North Jetty,” state police said. “The boat Skipper, Stephen Biernacki (age 50 from Barnegat Township, NJ) was found with the boat and pronounced deceased at the scene.”