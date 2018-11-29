‘The View’ host Joy Behar declares ‘today is a good day for Donald Trump to resign’

ABC News’ “The View” co-host Joy Behar declared on Thursday that it would be “a good day for Donald Trump to resign.”

The panel discussed the latest development in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, such as Michael Cohen admitting to lying to Congress and President Trump declaring that a pardon for Paul Manafort is not off the table.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg theatrically updated viewers on developments, calling it a “giant soap opera.”

Behar chimed in, saying it’s like a reality show that “we’re all trapped in the middle of,” before co-host Sunny Hostin accused the president of lying to the American people about potentially building a Trump Tower in Russia.

Behar pointed out that Trump’s defenders feel there was never a deal for the alleged Russian Trump Tower, so none of this is a big deal.

“It is a big deal. If these negotiations were going on while he was president, it’s precisely what the framers of our constitution wrote in to protect the American people against because we want to make sure that this president, any president, is not putting his self-interest before the interest of the country,” Hostin said.

“Today is a good day for Donald Trump to resign. I really believe that,” Behar said. “Donald, do it for me.”

Co-host Meghan McCain pivoted the conversation back to Manafort, calling him a “traitor” to America.

“The thing that makes me most angry is the idea that Paul Manafort could possibly be pardoned. His relationship with Trump aside, his lobbying firm was nicknamed the torturers’ lobby for spinning foreign dictatorships,” McCain said. “Blood money. He’s a traitor to the United States of America one way or the other.”

Behar then said Trump should “save the pardons for his children.”

The ABC News program has regained popularity and relevance during the Trump administration with constant over-the-top commentary aimed at the president. Last month, Hostin even said she wouldn’t be surprised if President Trump lied to the American people about a terror attack because he has "improper phone etiquette.”

Behar – who is typically the loudest anti-Trump voice on the panel – celebrated her 20th anniversary on “The View” on Thursday. She recently apologized after saying “God forbid” Trump lives another 20 years and has come under fire for mocking Vice President Mike Pence’s Christian faith.