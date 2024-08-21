Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

'The Princess Diaries' actress ditches Hollywood for Michigan: 'Big fat no' to Los Angeles

Heather Matarazzo moved out of California with her wife, comedian Heather Turman

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
Heather Matarazzo, best known for her role in "The Princess Diaries," ditched the glitz and glamour of Hollywood for a more peaceful life in Michigan. 

Matarazzo, 41, explained that she prefers a simpler lifestyle with her wife, comedian and Michigan native Heather Turman, while being surrounded by nature. 

"Yes, it is true. I live in Michigan," she said on her TikTok.

Heather Matarazzo

Hollywood actress Heather Matarazzo explained in a social media video why she decided to leave Los Angeles for greener pastures in Michigan. (Getty Images)

"We kind of looked at each other and we were like, ‘Do we want to be in Los Angeles anymore?’ And the answer was a big fat no. I’ve only ever lived in New York or L.A., so this was quite an experience for me and continues to be."

"I just love it here; I love it so much. There’s such an abundance of nature and everybody that I’ve met has just been so incredibly kind."

— Heather Matarazzo

Although Matarazzo moved on to greener pastures, she hasn’t entirely stepped out of the Hollywood spotlight. 

The "Scream" alum explained that she’s traveled from Michigan to Dublin a few times for work, as she’s set to star in the second season of "Wednesday," featuring Jenna Ortega. 

Heather Matarazzo and wife

"The Princess Diaries" star moved out of California with her wife, comedian Heather Turman. (Getty Images)

Matarazzo couldn’t be happier living in the Great Lake State, as she listed what she loves about her new home – which included apple cider donuts and the Ann Arbor Art Fair.

"I love that we can finally garden, and our animals are so happy… I just love it here; I love it so much. There’s such an abundance of nature and everybody that I’ve met has just been so incredibly kind," she added.

Heather Matarazzo, Anne Hathaway

In 2001, Matarazzo portrayed Anne Hathaway’s best friend, Lilly, in the popular Disney film "The Princess Diaries." (Getty Images)

The "Saved!" actress concluded her social media video and said she won’t call herself a "Michigander" just yet but shared her gratitude toward her new residence. 

"I feel very grateful to have landed in Michigan. Very, very grateful indeed."

The Princess Diaries 2 cast

Heather Matarazzo, front center, appeared in the first "Princess Diaries" movie as well as its 2004 sequel, "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement." (Getty Images)

Matarazzo rose to fame at the age of 12, as she starred in the 1995 movie "Welcome to the Dollhouse." She additionally appeared in the final season of "Roseanne" in 1997. Her other television and film credits include "Now and Again," "54" and "Devil’s Advocate."

In 2001, the actress portrayed Anne Hathaway’s best friend, Lilly, in the popular Disney film "The Princess Diaries," starring alongside Julie Andrews.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital.

