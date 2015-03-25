'The Hunger Games' dominates the People's Choice Awards
LOS ANGELES – "The Hunger Games" devoured the competition at the People's Choice Awards, emerging the top victor with five trophies.
Katy Perry won three awards at the Wednesday night ceremony in Los Angeles, at which fans selected the winners in categories spanning music, movies and television.
"Hunger Games" was named favorite movie, action movie and movie franchise, and stars Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth had fans' favorite on-screen chemistry. Lawrence also won favorite movie actress and "face of heroism."
Perry was the fans' favorite female artist and pop artist. Her video for "Part of Me" also won.
Sandra Bullock picked up the show's first favorite humanitarian award for her efforts in New Orleans.
Actress Kaley Cuoco hosted the ceremony at the Nokia Theatre, where performers included Christina Aguilera, Jason Aldean and Alicia Keys.
------
The night's winners:
Movie: "The Hunger Games"
Movie actor: Robert Downey, Jr.
Movie actress: Jennifer Lawrence
Action movie: "The Hunger Games"
Action movie star: Chris Hemsworth
Face of heroism: Jennifer Lawrence, "The Hunger Games"
Comedic movie: "Ted"
Comedic movie actor: Adam Sandler
Comedic movie actress: Jennifer Aniston
Dramatic movie: "The Perks of Being a Wallflower"
Dramatic movie actor: Zac Efron
Dramatic movie actress: Emma Watson
Movie franchise: "The Hunger Games"
Movie superhero: Robert Downey, Jr., "Iron Man"
On-screen chemistry: Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, and Liam Hemsworth, "The Hunger Games"
Movie icon: Meryl Streep
Network TV comedy: "The Big Bang Theory"
Network TV drama: "Grey's Anatomy"
Cable TV comedy: "Awkward"
Cable TV drama: "Leverage"
Premium cable TV show: "True Blood"
TV crime drama: "Castle"
Sci-fi/fantasy TV show: "Supernatural"
Comedic TV actor: Chris Colfer
Comedic TV actress: Lea Michele
Dramatic TV actor: Nathan Fillion
Dramatic TV actress: Ellen Pompeo
Daytime TV host: Ellen DeGeneres
Late-night talk show host: Jimmy Fallon
New talk show host: Steve Harvey
Competition TV show: "The X Factor"
Celebrity judge: Demi Lovato
Male artist: Jason Mraz
Female artist: Katy Perry
Pop artist: Katy Perry
Hip-hop artist: Nicki Minaj
R&B artist: Rihanna
Band: Maroon 5
Country artist: Taylor Swift
Breakout artists: The Wanted
Song: One Direction, "What Makes You Beautiful"
Album: One Direction, "Up All Night"
Music video: Katy Perry, "Part of Me"
People's voice: Christina Aguilera
Humanitarian: Sandra Bullock