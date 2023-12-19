'The Crown' star Claire Foy refuses to sign autograph in blue ink

"The Crown" actress Claire Foy is not a fan of blue ink.

In a video uploaded to social media, Foy — who portrayed young Queen Elizabeth in the first seasons of "The Crown" — was seen refusing to sign an autograph for a fan because she was presented with a blue ink pen.

"Will you sign one, please?" Foy was asked. She responded, "I don't do blue." Foy was then handed a black Sharpie by a different fan and proceeded to sign an autograph.

The comment section of the video had mixed reactions about Foy's response to the fan.

"this. is. shocking," one Instagram user wrote.

Another pointed out: "Most celebrities and athletes are taught not to do blue ink cause you can scan and forge the signature on other things and sell them."

"Colored ink autographs get sold for far more money on eBay etc. Some celebs don’t want to support a secondary market/exploitation of their brand," another user wrote, adding to the several similar comments.

Foy's representative did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Foy appeared in "The Crown" in the first two seasons. Her portrayal of the late monarch led her to win a Golden Globe, two Primetime Emmy Awards, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

In early December, Foy spoke to People magazine about her decision to leave "The Crown."

"I've got a lot of love for the people who are still doing the show, but for my own sanity, I ended the show when I ended it," the actress told the outlet. "I let it go and moved on and I think that's quite healthy."

Claire walked away from the hit Netflix series in 2017. In 2018, Foy told People magazine she was ready to say goodbye to the show.

"I don’t feel like I’m defined by playing Queen Elizabeth," Foy told the outlet at the time. "It’s a huge honor that people liked that character and therefore see me as that character. So, I’m not trying to actively go against that."