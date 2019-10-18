'Terminator: Dark Fate' scenes in Mexico were filmed in Spain due to concerns of cartel violence

Scenes that take place in Mexico in the upcoming “Terminator: Dark Fate” movie were actually filmed in Spain due to concerns of cartel violence, director Tim Miller revealed.

In an interview with Mexican publication Excelsior, Miller said that the “Dark Fate” production team had to film the Mexico scenes in Spain, mainly due to fears of violence against the crew and budget issues.

Miller cited the death of Carlos Muñoz Portal, a staff member of the Netflix series "Narcos" who was gunned down in Mexico, as a reason why “Dark Fate” filming was moved to Spain.

TERMINATOR' STAR LINDA HAMILTON DISCUSSES HER 35-YEAR RELATIONSHIP WITH ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER

In the interview, Miller stated, "The last nail that sealed the coffin was the murder of a scout while searching for locations for the series."

With Mexico currently experiencing high levels of violence, Miller and his team opted to move elsewhere. In Spain, the team visited the Madrid neighborhoods Pueblo Nuevo and Lavapiés to recreate Mexican towns. The crew also repainted cars to appear as taxis and left old vehicles on the street to create an abandoned feeling.

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER JABS DONALD TRUMP AFTER COMMENTS ABOUT ‘APPRENTICE’ RATINGS WERE MISINTERPRETED

“Terminator: Dark Fate” is the sixth installment in the highly popular franchise and is the first time stars Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger will share the big screen in 28 years.

The film sees Hamilton in the role of Sarah Connor once again, as she recruits the aging Terminator that is Schwarzenegger to take down a new set of enemies in a battle for the future.

In an interview with ITV’s “Lorraine” on Wednesday, Hamilton discussed the tough process of filming the movie.

"There were no carbs in my life for a year. I got so lean, when I arrived they had to build me a butt," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They added bottom, something you don’t ever see coming -- who wants more bottom? -- but apparently ... I shouldn’t give my secrets away!" Hamilton continued.

"Terminator: Dark Fate" hits theaters on November 1.