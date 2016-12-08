Telenovela Hunk William Levy Wants to Open a Shelter for Children

Telenovela actor William Levy, star of Televisa’s "El triunfo del amor," is thinking of opening a shelter for needy children.

Levy, who’s sensual 2011 calendar comes out next month, told entertainment web site PeopleenEspanol.com how he “is always up to helping others, especially when it involves children.”

The Cuban-born actor’s rags-to-riches background keeps him humble. As a teenager, Levy emigrated from Cojimar, Cuba, to Miami, Florida. He and his family then moved to southern California, where he attended the University of California and took acting classes in Los Angeles, Miami and Mexico City.

PeopleenEspanol.com reported that Levy still has not yet chosen a location for his children's shelter.

Until then, his fans can check out the artist’s photos. But beware -- the images are NOT for the faint of heart.

