Taylor Swift concert intruder arrested in San Diego murder

A California man who jumped on stage at a Taylor Swift concert in 2015 has been accused of beating a man to death earlier this month in San Diego.

Christian Ewing, 29, initially was arrested Dec. 21 on a parole violation, police said. He was re-arrested Monday on suspicion of the murder of 57-year-old Gregory Freeman.

Investigators said Freeman was attacked Dec. 5 in the city's Midway area and beaten with an object. Freeman died three days later. It was not immediately clear how detectives connected Ewing to the attack on Freeman.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ewing sneaked into Swift's Aug 29, 2015 concert at San Diego's Petco Park and ran onto the stage while the "Bad Blood" singer was performing. He was tackled by security guards, one of whom suffered a broken rib.

A San Diego police officer later testified that Ewing told authorities: "I love that girl" when asked why he rushed onstage.

In March 2017, Ewing pleaded guilty to assault and violently resisting an officer in the performance of his duties and received two years' probation. At the time, San Diego County Deputy District Attorney Jessica Coto noted that Ewing had been arrested several times in multiple states, had an active warrant for a theft-related offense out of Florida and had a felony conviction for transporting drugs from out of state.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Click for more from Fox 5 San Diego.