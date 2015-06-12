Taylor Swift reportedly donates $15G to firefighter

When a Texas firefighter's friend set up a GoFundMe account to help the family in need, they did not expect it to get attention from one of today's biggest stars.

Texas volunteer firefighter Aaron Van Riper's life was turned upside down Saturday when he responded to a 911 call regarding a car crash. Upon arriving at the scene, he discovered the victims were his wife Amber and his son, according to ABC13.

A friend quickly set up the GoFundMe account in hopes of raising money for the Van Riper family's medical bills, and on Wednesday night, a donation of $15,000 appeared and was signed "Taylor Swift."

According to multiple news reports, the donation was indeed made by Swift. A representative for Swift did not return FOX411's request for comment.

Van Riper's son has returned home while his wife remains in the hospital.

There have been more than 2,000 separate donations so far as donors are following Swift's lead. The GoFundMe campaign has received $100,000 and counting.

