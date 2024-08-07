Expand / Collapse search
Taylor Swift concert terror plot foiled as police in Austria arrest 2 suspects

Austrian media say 2 men, one of whom is loyal to ISIS, were arrested for allegedly plotting terror attacks on upcoming Taylor Swift Vienna concerts

Two men were reportedly arrested in Austria on suspicion of terror for allegedly plotting attacks on the upcoming Taylor Swift concerts scheduled in Vienna on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. 

A large police operation was conducted early Wednesday in Ternitz, a town of about 15,000 people in the Neunkirchen district of Lower Austria, according to the Austrian daily newspaper Der Standard and The Associated Press. 

A man was taken into custody, and special forces conducted a search of his home spanning several hours, police spokesman Johann Baumschlager told the newspaper. He added that several nearby houses and a section of a retirement home needed to be evacuated, and some roads were closed as a result. Investigators are analyzing several chemical substances seized at the suspect’s home. 

Investigators believe one of the suspects had become radicalized online and had sworn an oath of allegiance to the current leader of the Islamic State (ISIS), Der Standard reported. 

Taylor Swift performs in Germany

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Olympiastadion on July 27, 2024, in Munich, Germany. (Thomas Niedermueller/TAS24/Getty Images  for TAS Rights Management)

At a press conference Wednesday evening, General Director of Public Security Franz Ruf, joined by Vienna State Police President Gerhard Pürstl, reportedly confirmed a 19-year-old "Austrian citizen" was arrested in Ternitz in the morning, while a second man was arrested in Vienna in the afternoon. 

Kronen Zeitung, another Austrian newspaper, described one of the suspects as an Austrian with North Macedonian roots who lived with his family in Ternitz. 

A girl poses in front of a Taylor Swift concert sign in Warsaw

A Taylor Swift fan has her photo taken outside the national stadium ahead of the last live concert of the ''Eras'' tour in Warsaw, Poland, on Aug. 3, 2024.  (Aleksander Kalka/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The report said the two men carried out "specific preparatory actions for a terrorist attack" and the 19-year-old specifically was aiming to target the Taylor Swift concerts.

Taylor Swift fans in Poland

Taylor Swift fans at a traffic stop in Warsaw, Poland, on August 3, 2024. (Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Pürstl reportedly said that with the now "minimized danger," the concerts scheduled for Aug. 8, 9, and 10 at Ernst Happel Stadium will still take place but under increased security measures

He also recommended concertgoers arrive an hour earlier than scheduled to account for potential delays. 

Fox News Digital reached out to Taylor Swift’s team for comment but did not immediately hear back. 

