Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce, Chiefs in $10,000 Louis Vuitton outfit at AFC Championship

Dressed to the nines? Try the 10s.

Taylor Swift, decked out head to toe in designer Louis Vuitton, entered Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday as usual, with a posse in tow, including her parents, Scott and Andrea, and younger brother, Austin, ahead of the AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

In attendance to support her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Swift donned a $5,000 Monogrammed Jacquard Knit Jacket along with a slew of expensive accessories.

TAYLOR SWIFT SEEMINGLY TELLS NFL BROADCAST CAMERAS TO 'GO AWAY, PLEASE' DURING PLAYOFF GAME

Although her jacket had the prominent LV logo emblazoned on it, making her hard to miss, Swift opted for more subtle accessories, albeit designer. She complimented her attire by wearing the LV Spark Beanie ($550), Stair Trail Ankle Boot ($1,760) and Trunk Chain Wallet ($2,850), totaling more than $10,000.

After the Chiefs successfully defeated the Bills 32-29, Swift greeted Kelce on the field with an added layer, wearing the LV Medallion Gloves ($495).

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Her pricey outfit at Sunday's game was a stark contrast to last year's AFC Championship outfit, where the popstar wore a red sweater.

During last weekend's divisional round, Swift wowed in Chanel's 2024/2025 Cruise Collection, wearing a black and white tweed coat that retails for $9,600. Beneath it, Swift wore a black wool jumpsuit ($4,650), a chain belt ($2,250), and finished the look with pendant earrings ($1,150) and a likely vintage, Chanel flap bag.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kendrick Lamar, who Swift has collaborated with in the past on her hit song "Bad Blood," will be Super Bowl LIX's halftime show performer. Fans have speculated – even before the Chiefs reigned victorious – Swift might be involved.

Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and Chiefs will take place on Sunday, Feb. 9.