Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce, Chiefs in $10,000 Louis Vuitton outfit at AFC Championship

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills to win the AFC Championship and move on to Super Bowl LIX with Taylor Swift present

Caroline Thayer By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
Taylor Swift walks onto field as Chiefs celebrate AFC Championship Video

Taylor Swift walks onto field as Chiefs celebrate AFC Championship

Taylor Swift was on the field for the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC Championship celebration.

Dressed to the nines? Try the 10s.

Taylor Swift, decked out head to toe in designer Louis Vuitton, entered Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday as usual, with a posse in tow, including her parents, Scott and Andrea, and younger brother, Austin, ahead of the AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

In attendance to support her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Swift donned a $5,000 Monogrammed Jacquard Knit Jacket along with a slew of expensive accessories.

TAYLOR SWIFT SEEMINGLY TELLS NFL BROADCAST CAMERAS TO 'GO AWAY, PLEASE' DURING PLAYOFF GAME

Taylor Swift walks down a hallway wearing a Louis Vuitton jacket and hat

Taylor Swift arrives at Arrowhead Stadium wearing a $5,000 jacket by Louis Vuitton to the AFC Championship game. (Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift in a LV monogrammed jacket walks into Arrowhead Stadium wearing red tights and black boots with her parents and brother following behind her inset a side shot of Taylor Swift's Louis Vuitton outfit

Taylor Swift was accompanied by her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, donning Kansas City Chiefs gear, as well as her brother, Austin, at the game. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Although her jacket had the prominent LV logo emblazoned on it, making her hard to miss, Swift opted for more subtle accessories, albeit designer. She complimented her attire by wearing the LV Spark Beanie ($550), Stair Trail Ankle Boot ($1,760) and Trunk Chain Wallet ($2,850), totaling more than $10,000.

After the Chiefs successfully defeated the Bills 32-29, Swift greeted Kelce on the field with an added layer, wearing the LV Medallion Gloves ($495).

Tatkir Swift in a black LV beanie looks up as she grabs Travis Kelce's face wearing black LV mittens

Taylor Swift embraces Travis Kelce on the field after he and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills, 32-29. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce wearing a grey AFC Champions t-shirt and hat kisses Taylor Swift in a black hat and gloves while confetti falls down on the field

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift kiss on the field. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Taylor Swift holds on

This is the second year Taylor Swift has celebrated with Travis Kelce on the field following the AFC Championship game. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Her pricey outfit at Sunday's game was a stark contrast to last year's AFC Championship outfit, where the popstar wore a red sweater.

Taylor Swift puts her arms up wearing a red sweater and cheers for the Chiefs alongside Donna Kelce in Chiefs gear after Kansas City wins the AFC Championship

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce appear on the field at the 2024 AFC Championship game. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

During last weekend's divisional round, Swift wowed in Chanel's 2024/2025 Cruise Collection, wearing a black and white tweed coat that retails for $9,600. Beneath it, Swift wore a black wool jumpsuit ($4,650), a chain belt ($2,250), and finished the look with pendant earrings ($1,150) and a likely vintage, Chanel flap bag.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Taylor Swift in a Chanel grey and black jacket with a CC chain belt walks into Arrowhead Stadiuj

Taylor Swift wears a very expensive Chanel outfit to the Kansas City Chiefs game on Jan. 19. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kendrick Lamar, who Swift has collaborated with in the past on her hit song "Bad Blood," will be Super Bowl LIX's halftime show performer. Fans have speculated – even before the Chiefs reigned victorious – Swift might be involved.

Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and Chiefs will take place on Sunday, Feb. 9. 

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer and LinkedIn. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending