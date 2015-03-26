Taylor Swift Breaks Records With First Week's Sales of New CD

Taylor Swift fans have spoken -- more than a million times.

The country pop superstar sold more than 1 million copies of her new album "Speak Now" to debut at the top of the Billboard album chart this week.

Billboard.com said Wednesday that it's the biggest debut since 50 Cent's "The Massacre" five years ago.

According to Nielsen SoundScan figures, "Speak Now" sold 1,047,000 copies since it was released last week. That's slightly higher than the 1,006,000 posted by Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter III" in 2008.

"Speak Now" is the 20-year-old's third album.