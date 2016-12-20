Sylvester Stallone Adds Antonio Banderas To Cast Of 'Expendables 3'

Antonio Banderas has just scored an action-packed new film role.

After Sylvester Stallone decided to dump Bruce Willis from the cast of “The Expendables 3” last week over his high salary demands, the movie producers have picked up Banderas along with a few other stars to take his place.

While details on Banderas’ character have not been announced, Mel Gibson has signed on to the project to play the “bad guy,” Entertainment Weekly reports.

During his announcement about Banderas joining the cast of the $90 million film, Stallone could not rave enough about the Latin heartthrob, calling him “a consummate actor and a gentleman.”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Willis was dropped from the film after demanding he get paid $1 million each day he was on set.

While Willis was offered $3 million for four days of work shooting in Bulgaria, he said he would drop out if he didn't get $4 million.

The third installment of the blockbuster franchise is set for release in August 2014.

