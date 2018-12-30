Robin Thicke, Maria Menounos and more to turn out for Fox's 'New Year's Eve With Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square'

A slew of stars, from funny men to Grammy winners, will join hosts Steve Harvey and Maria Menounos for "Fox's New Year's Eve With Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square" on Monday.

The special, airing from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., then from 11 p.m. to 12:30 p.m., will feature appearances from "Crazy Rich Asians" and "The Hangover" star Ken Jeong, "Saturday Night Live" player Kenan Thompson and "Fox NFL Sunday" commentators Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long and Curt Menefee.

The musical performances this year will feature Sting, Robin Thicke, Jason Aldean, Florence + The Machine, Juanes and Why Don't We.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last year, Menounos, 40, married longtime love Keven Undergaro on air in Times Square, with Harvey — who was ordained just two days before — officiating the ceremony.

One star that likely won't be in attendance: Harvey's signature mustache.

WHY STEVE HARVEY GOT RID OF HIS ICONIC MUSTACHE: 'OLD IS THE GOAL'

The "Family Feud" host revealed earlier this month that he ditched his once-iconic look in favor of salt and pepper scruff in order to appear his own age (and to lower his own maintenance).

"I was on vacation, and I actually left my Just For Men at home because I had been dying my mustache, you know, black," he told Ellen DeGeneres. "So I left it at home ... So I didn't dye it. So the rest of it started growing in. Next thing I knew, I went, 'Damn! This either going to be sexy or I'm ugly as hell — one of the two.'"

Fox News anchor Jon Scott will also appear in Times Square on New Year's Eve when he's honored by the Committee to Protect Journalists.

FOX NEWS' JON SCOTT WILL BE HONORED AT FAMED TIME'S SQUARE NEW YEAR'S EVE CELEBRATION

Other honorees include Wall Street Journal Editor-in-Chief Matt Murray, CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota, NBC News' Lester Holt, ABC News’ Martha Raddatz, TIME’s Edward Felsenthal, Washington Post editor Karen Attiah, CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers, New York Times Deputy Managing Editor Rebecca Blumenstein, Bloomberg’s Karen Toulon and Rappler CEO Maria Ressa.

"It's humbling to be chosen to participate in the ball drop in Times Square, not just because of the venue or the size of the viewing audience, but because we're representing journalists all over the world whose voices have been stifled or completely silenced," Scott said of the honor. “2018 was one of the deadliest years ever for journalists worldwide. Those of us who'll be onstage in Times Square enjoy the protections of the Constitution and Bill of Rights, but thousands of our colleagues across the globe do not."