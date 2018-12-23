Stars call on President Donald Trump to resign after government shutdown

Celebrities urged President Donald Trump to resign as commander in chief following the news of the government shutdown.

Stars including George Takei, Bette Midler, Kathy Griffin, Chris Evans and Mark Hamill called on Trump to step down after the conflict over the controversial border wall and its funding.

Takei urged followers to join the resistance bandwagon:

"Trump was eager to take credit for the stock market's rise. Who will he blame now that it's s—ting the bed? THE DEMOCRATS," author Stephen King tweeted.

Griffin posted a photo of herself with Trump and referenced her infamous beheading snap, writing, "#ResignTrump Just f—king resign, because this photo is far worse than that OTHER photo."

(No, that wasn't a typo in Boosler's tweet.)

Streisand implied that the POTUS was immature:

Midler made a Christmas wish that Santa Claus probably won't be able to grant without some outside help:

Actress Alyssa Milano tweeted about using funds for the border wall and not veterans and was swiftly countered by James Woods:

Meanwhile, "Captain America" star Evans took Trump to task over the resignation of Gen. Jim Mattis as Secretary of Defense:

"Star Wars" star Hamill mocked the president over his grammar:

On Sunday, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney claimed that the government shutdown would likely last into the new year.