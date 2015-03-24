'Star Wars: Episode VII' adds two cast members

Two aspiring actors have landed roles in J.J. Abrams' upcoming "Star Wars" movie after auditioning through an open casting call, according to the project's website.

American actress Crystal Clarke and British actor Pip Andersen have joined the cast that already includes Adam Driver, John Boyega and Lupito N'yongo, as well as returning stars Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher.

VIDEO: Get a first look at the Star Wars: Episode VII set

"The 'Star Wars' universe has always been about discovering and nurturing young talent, and in casting 'Episode VII' we wanted to remain absolutely faithful to this tradition," Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said in a statement. "We are delighted that so many travelled to see us at the open casting calls and that we have been able to make Crystal and Pip a part of the film."

There's no word on who Clarke and Andersen will be playing. Clarke's first feature film, "The Moon and the Sun," is scheduled to be released in 2015. Andersen practices parkour and was recently seen in a Spider-Man ad for Sony.

"Star Wars: Episode VII," which takes place 30 years after the events in "Return of the Jedi," is scheduled to be released on December 18, 2015.