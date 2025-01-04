'Star Wars' child actor Jake Lloyd shares health update amid schizophrenia diagnosis

Former child actor Jake Lloyd, who played young Anakin Skywalker in 1999's "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace," shared a positive mental health update after being diagnosed with schizophrenia.

During an interview with "Star Wars: Timelines" co-author Clayton Sandell, Lloyd, now 35, and his mother Lisa Lloyd discussed his progress after he recently completed an 18-month stay at an inpatient mental health facility in Southern California.

While speaking with Sandell previously for an article in Scripps News, Lisa shared that Lloyd entered treatment after experiencing a "full-blown psychotic break" during which he turned his car off on a three-lane road in March 2023.

According to Sandell, Lloyd is currently living in a new rehabilitation center where he is continuing to receive treatment but has the freedom to come and go at will. During their conversation, Lloyd told Sandell that he was feeling "pretty good."

"I can now accept taking on continued treatment, and therapy, and my meds," he said. "Everyone's been very supportive."

‘STAR WARS’ CHILD ACTOR IN MENTAL HEALTH FACILITY AFTER ‘FULL-BLOWN PSYCHOTIC BREAK’

In addition to schizophrenia, Lisa previously told Sandell that Lloyd also has a neurological condition known as anosognosia, which, according to the National Institute of Health, "is a neurological condition in which the patient is unaware of their neurological deficit or psychiatric condition."

Lisa said Lloyd's condition stopped him from wanting to take medication because he didn't believe he was sick.

While speaking with Sanell, Lloyd described his medication as "very much a cushion."

"I don’t have the time for feeling volatile," he said.

The former actor went on to say that "good things" have come from the time he has spent in treatment.

Lloyd told Sandell that he believed hitting "rock bottom" was necessary in order to "honestly take part in treatment, honestly take your meds, and honestly live with your diagnosis."

Lisa previously shared that LLoyd had struggled with his mental health since he was in high school. She told Sandell that she was optimistic about the progress that he had made since receiving his diagnosis and beginning treatment.

"Jake's actually getting so much better than he was," she said. "It's a big relief for me and the rest of his family. We're all just thrilled that he's doing as well as he is, and that he's working really hard at it. We appreciate that."

Lloyd rose to worldwide fame at the age of 8 when George Lucas cast him as Anakin in "The Phantom Menace." Prior to appearing in the "Star Wars" movie, Jake made his acting debut alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1996 holiday film, "Jingle All the Way."

Before retiring from acting in 2001, Lloyd's last on-screen role was in the sports drama "Madison," in which he starred opposite Jim Caviezel.

During her interview for Scripps News, Lisa clarified that Lloyd starring in "The Phantom Menace" as a child did not prompt him to walk away from acting or contribute to his mental health issues.

"It would have happened anyway," Lisa said, sharing that there was a history of schizophrenia on his father's side of the family.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

She added, "I believe that it was genetic. And his psychiatrist also agrees that Jake was going to become schizophrenic."

Lisa also noted that when the "Star Wars" film received backlash after its release in 1999, she shielded any negativity from her son.

"I protected him from the backlash. He was just riding his bike outside, playing with his friends. He didn't know. He didn't care," she said. "Everybody makes such a big deal about that. And it's rather annoying to me because Jake was a little kid when that came out, and he didn't really feel all that stuff because I didn't let him online."

Lloyd told Sandell that he is a fan of the "Star Wars" franchise and fondly remembers his time making "The Phantom Menace."

He said that he has recently played the classic "Star Wars" video games "Star Wars: The Old Republic" and "Star Wars: The Force Unleashed."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I want to play The Force Unleashed II," he tells me. "I just beat the first one.

Lloyd said that he hasn't watched any "Star Wars" movies or TV shows lately but added that he plans to catch up on a special day marked by fans of the franchise worldwide.

"I’m holding out for May the Fourth with my mom," he said.

Though Lloyd no longer attends "Star Wars" conventions, he said that his experiences with fans are "immediately therapeutic."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Right now, it's still therapeutic," he added. "It's helpful for people and healthy. It isn't something I'd shy away from."

Lloyd also expressed his gratitude for fans' continued support amid his health struggles.

"I really do appreciate the time that's been taken on us," he said. "I'm very appreciative."

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this report.