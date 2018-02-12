Spice Girls reunion tour rumors shut down by Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham nixed any glimmer of hope for a Spice Girls reunion tour in the near future.

Beckham, known as “Posh Spice” in the girl group, told Vogue on Saturday that despite popular demand, Spice Girls wasn’t going on tour.

“I’m not going on tour. The girls aren’t going on tour,” Beckham said during a preview of her autumn/winter 2018 collection for New York Fashion Week.

Rumors about a possible reunion tour surfaced last week when Beckham joined Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Melanie "Mel B" Brown for a lunch in London. The women posted a group photo on social media, sparking a frenzy among fans.

“Love my girls!!! So many kisses!!! X Exciting x #friendshipneverends #girlpower,” Beckham captioned the photo.

TMZ also reported that a reunion tour was set to take place in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Beckham told Vogue it was “so great to see the girls” and the lunch was “really, really, really lovely.”

“I still speak to them all individually, but for us all to get together was really lovely,” Beckham said.

But as for a tour, the singer-turned-fashion-designer said: "It’s a positive thing… You know, there’s so much bad stuff going on, and the Spice Girls were about fun and celebrating individuality. I think there’s so much that the brand can do, and it’s such a positive message for young kids. What does that look like in the future? It’s not me in a cat-suit.”

The girl group released a statement to E! News after their lunch last week that the “time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together.”

“We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of The Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations,” the statement continued.