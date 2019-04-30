'Sonic the Hedgehog' trailer drops featuring Jim Carrey

Four months ago fans got the first sneak peek at the live-action "Sonic the Hedgehog" movie and on Tuesday, the film's first trailer finally dropped.

THE MOST ANTICIPATED MOVIES OF 2019

The live-action movie from Paramount Pictures features "Parks and Recreation" star Ben Schwartz as Sonic, Jim Carrey as the evil Dr. Ivo “Eggman” Robotnik, and James Marsden as local law enforcement who teams up with the blue hedgehog.

"He’s a whole new speed of hero," read the tagline which foreshadows how Sonic must use his powers to help have the world after "an energy surge" knocks out "power across the entire Pacific Northwest" so the U.S. government turns to Eggman for help, giving him unbridled power.

'STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER' FIRST TRAILER RELEASED

"Sonic the Hedgehog" hits theaters November 8 in the U.S.