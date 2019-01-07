Snoop Dogg calls federal workers who vote for Trump after shutdown an expletive

GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

Snoop Dogg had some harsh words this weekend for federal workers -- and supporters in general -- who may still on team Trump after the federal government shutdown saying, "If ya'll do vote for him, ya'll some stupid mother f***ers."

The 47-year-old rapper was addressing federal government workers who are not getting paid because of the partial government shutdown, which is now in its 16th day.

“All you federal government people that’s not being paid, that’s being treated f***ing unfairly right now, not being paid, and this punk mother***er don't care," Snoop Dog said.

The video went on, with Snoop deriding how “terrible” it is for “honest, blue-collar, hard-working people” to suffer from the shutdown.

"So if he don’t care about ya’ll, he really don’t give a f**k about us. So f**k him too. And f**k everybody down with Donald Trump.”