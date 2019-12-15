On 'SNL,' Greta Thunberg calls out Trump, warns of Christmas climate calamity: 'The elves will drown'

Santa’s North Pole will be wiped out and “the elves will drown,” Kate McKinnon as a grim 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg warns, before issuing a challenge to President Trump.

"Step to me and I’ll come at you like a plastic straw comes to a turtle,” she says at the end of “Saturday Night Live's” cold open this weekend.

The sketch opens with Aidy Bryant, dressed as Sam the Snowman from the “Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer” cartoon, saying Americans seem more divided than ever this holiday season -- with Democrats filing articles of impeachment against Trump and a presidential election coming in the new year.

“But if we listen in to some dinner conversations tonight, I bet we’d find out we have more in common than we realize," the snowman says. "And now we can listen because I hacked into three Nest home cams.”

The sketch then jumps back and forth among three families – a multiracial liberal family in San Francisco, a white conservative family in Charleston, S.C., and a black family in Atlanta -- one that foregoes talking politics at the dinner table.

Kenan Thompson, playing the father in Atlanta, prefers to skip subjects like impeachment in favor of "Bad Boys III," the new movie starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.



“Could we please talk about politics instead?” his son asks.

“You mean how Trump is definitely getting impeached and then definitely getting re-elected?" the dad responds. "I’m good.”



The son later tells his dad that people have been saying Trump won't get a second term.

“What people? White people?" Thompson answers. "If white people tell you I might not vote for Trump this time, you know what that’s called, right? A lie. Nobody was gonna vote for Trump in 2016 either and then guess who did? Everybody. See, now you got me worked up. I need a drink.”

Sam the Snowman returns, saying that although the three families seem different, they have one thing in common: “They live in states where their votes don’t matter, because none of them live in the three states that will decide our election.

“They’ll debate the issues all year long," she adds, "but then it all comes down to 1,000 people in Wisconsin who won’t even think about the election ’til the morning of.

"And that’s the magic of the electoral college."

McKinnon's Thunberg then interrupts to deliver her “Christmas message."

“In 10 years, this snowman won’t exist," she says bluntly. "Her home will be a puddle. Santa, reindeer, the North Pole -- all of it gone. The ice caps will melt and the elves will drown."

"Greta!" the shocked snowman interjects.

“What? You said keep it light,” McKinnon's Thunberg responds. “So Merry Last Christmas to all.”



“And, Donald Trump – step to me and I’ll come at you like a plastic straw comes to a turtle,” she says, adding, “I can’t believe I’m saying this to a 70-year-old man but grow up!”