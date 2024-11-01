Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan's son nearly hit as car slams into his tea shop

Billy Corgan’s mother-in-law was injured after a car drove into the singer’s tea shop near Chicago.

The musician shared a statement Wednesday on behalf of his wife, Chloe Mendel, via Instagram. The Smashing Pumpkins frontman's son, 8, was inside the shop but not injured in the crash.

"This afternoon at Madame ZuZu’s, a car (in circumstances which remain under investigation), drove over the curb and into Madame ZuZu’s, crashing through the window and sadly injuring one person – my mother, Jenny; who was spending the day and lunching with my son Augustus."

"Thankfully, he was able to leap out of the way and was not injured. Our family is grateful for the swift assistance of the Highland Park and Deerfield first responders."

The tea shop will remain closed until further notice, according to the statement.

Corgan, 57, did not reveal any details about his mother-in-law’s condition after the accident.

The city of Highland Park, Illinois, shared an update on Facebook regarding the accident.

"Two individuals, the driver of the vehicle and a patron of the restaurant, were transported for treatment. The preliminary investigation indicates that the incident was accidental. At this time, no additional information is available."

Corgan shares his son Augustus with Mendel. The couple began dating in 2012 and tied the knot in Sept. 2023. Corgan and Mendel are also parents to a daughter, Philomena Clementine.

Mendel and Corgan are expecting baby number three.

"We are overjoyed to announce that our family is growing!" the couple shared in August with People magazine. "It’s an exciting time for us, although unexpected!"

"On Sunday, we shared the news with our children, Augustus Juppiter and Philomena Clementine. While Augustus was overjoyed, Clementine, the younger of the two, asked if the baby was made already and shed a few tears of concern, which was honestly adorable."

"Now, both kids are beaming, and it makes it so much fun to share the joy of bringing more love into our family. We are truly blessed."

