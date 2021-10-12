Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell appears drunk, yells threatening message to fan in concert video

The 'All Star' singer's performance went viral after being posted on TikTok

New York Post
Smash Mouth lead singer Steve Harwell went beyond potty mouth during a recent show

The band performed a concert in upstate New York on Saturday. In a video of the event, Harwell, 54, can be seen slurring his words, threatening the audience and seemingly giving a Nazi salute to the crowd

TikTok user @doesthisfeelgood caught the wild show during the Big Sip beer fest in Bethel, NY, and the footage has since been making the rounds online.

 Singer Steve Harwell and bassist Paul de Lisle of Smash Mouth perform during the Under The Sun Tour at The Greek Theatre in August, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.  (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

 Singer Steve Harwell and bassist Paul de Lisle of Smash Mouth perform during the Under The Sun Tour at The Greek Theatre in August, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.  (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

The clip showed the band having technical issues during the performance as they struggled to play over a seemingly broken PA system. 

Harwell could be seen dropping his drinks, swaying back and forth onstage and flipping the bird while cursing multiple times. 

"I’ll f—king kill your whole family, I swear to God," he screamed to one fan in his audience. In another explicit rant to a different audience member, he claimed he would never leave the house if he could masturbate better. 

The Post has reached out to reps for Smash Mouth for comment. 

Smash Mouth was blasted once before last year when they decided to play at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota during the height of COVID-19. 

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 25: Steven Harwell of Smash Mouth performs at the WCBS FM Shannon In The Morning Summer Blastoff at Coney Island on May 25, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 25: Steven Harwell of Smash Mouth performs at the WCBS FM Shannon In The Morning Summer Blastoff at Coney Island on May 25, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images) (Bobby Bank)

Harwell recently announced he would be taking a hiatus from performing due to several ongoing health issues. His rep confirmed to TMZ that he would be taking a break to deal with cardiomyopathy and heart failure, which forced him to miss a few performances. 

He currently manages his condition with medication and decided to change his lifestyle, his rep revealed at the time. 

This article first appeared in the New York Post 

Trending