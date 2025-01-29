Expand / Collapse search
'Smallville' actor Tom Welling arrested for alleged DUI

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
California authorities arrested Tom Welling on the suspicion of drunk driving early Sunday morning.

The "Smallville" star was arrested at an Arby's by a Yreka police officer, Fox News Digital can confirm. He was then processed into custody by the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office around 2 a.m. local time.

Welling was released around 7 a.m. on Sunday after being charged with a misdemeanor citation. The actor is scheduled to appear in court on March 11.

Tom Welling's mugshot

Tom Welling was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. (Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office)

Fox News Digital reached out to Welling's representative for comment.

Welling is most known for his role in "Smallville," which premiered in 2001. The actor portrayed Superman and the series focused on the superhero's beginnings.

The actor was joined by a handful of famous co-stars for The CW series, including Michael Rosenbaum, Allison Mack, Kristin Kruek and Justin Hartley.

Tom Welling as a young actor

Tom Welling is known for his roles in "Smallville" and "Cheaper by the Dozen." (J. Merritt/FilmMagic)

Tom Welling and the Cheaper by the Dozen cast

"Cheaper by the Dozen" stars Tom Welling alongside Hilary Duff, Piper Perabo, Bonnie Hunt and Steve Martin. (Lee Celano/WireImage for Hollywood Reporter)

Welling went on to star in films such as "Cheaper by the Dozen" alongside Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt. 

The actor also appeared in "The Fog," "Draft Day," "Lucifer" and most recently "Mafia Wars."

Tom Welling now

Tom Welling shared a birthday tribute to his wife on the day of his arrest. (Iwi Onodera/Getty Images)

Before his arrest, Welling shared a birthday tribute to his wife, Jessica Rose Lee Welling.

Welling shared a series of photos of his wife, who he married in 2019. Welling and Jessica share two sons.

"Happy Birthday to our Angel who makes our dreams come true and inspires us even more! We love you to the moon and back!" he wrote.

