Slash's 25-year-old stepdaughter wrote suicide note warning first responders of toxic gas

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988.

Slash's stepdaughter, Lucy-Bleu Knight, left a note warning first responders of danger before she died by suicide.

Knight left behind a sign alerting emergency personnel of toxic gas, according to the full autopsy report released by the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner's office on Monday.

The musician, who died from "hydrogen sulfide toxicity," had seemingly sealed the bathroom using blue tape, the report obtained by Fox News Digital read.

"A packet" of suicide notes was left by Knight in the main room of the residence. Knight had no prior suicide attempts, but did have suicide ideations, according to the family. She had been hospitalized on 5150 holds twice within the last year and was being treated by doctors for her mental health. Knight had not yet received a diagnosis, but the family claimed she dealt with hallucinations and paranoia.

SLASH'S 25-YEAR-OLD STEPDAUGHTER LUCY-BLEU KNIGHT'S CAUSE OF DEATH REVEALED

Hydrogen sulfide is a "colorless, flammable, highly toxic" gas, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Inhalation of high concentrations of hydrogen sulfide can lead to "extremely rapid unconsciousness and death." The medical examiner's office claimed Knight mixed multiple chemicals together to create the hydrogen sulfide.

Knight's cause of death was released Aug. 30. The manner of death for the 25-year-old was listed as suicide.

The Guns N' Roses guitarist announced Knight's death in a statement shared on social media on July 21.

"Lucy-Bleu Knight (December 6, 1998), beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson, passed away peacefully in Los Angeles, CA on July 19, 2024," Slash wrote.

"Lucy-Bleu was an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul."

Knight's mom, Meegan Hodges, is in a relationship with Slash. While they are not married, the guitarist considered Knight to be his stepdaughter. The couple first dated in 1989 before rekindling their romance in 2015.

Hours after the announcement of Knight's death was shared on social media, an account appearing to belong to the musician shared a final post.

"Whether I made you feel excluded, manipulated/ controlled you, told you to quit your day job from the comfort of being financially supported by my parents, or drowned real issues in toxic positivity-I am sorry," the caption read, accompanied by a photo of Knight. "Countless missed opportunities and connections due to a disgustingly big ego, insecure heart and fear of being vulnerable. May my soul learn to evolve from my poor job at being Lucy-Bleu. Peace"

Hodges commented on the post on Aug. 30 as news of Knight's cause of death was revealed, writing, "I love you Lucy!"

