Singer Matthew Sweet suffers ‘debilitating’ stroke while on tour with Hanson

Singer-songwriter Matthew Sweet suffered a debilitating stroke while on tour opening for Hanson.

Sweet’s manager, Russell Carter, confirmed the news to Fox News Digital in a statement.

"Last week, Matthew Sweet was forced to cancel an extensive cross-country tour of both headline dates and opening slots for longtime friends Hanson after suffering a debilitating stroke in Toronto late Saturday evening (Oct. 12)," Carter wrote.

"Matthew was quickly admitted to Toronto Western Hospital where he was put into excellent care and taken out of immediate danger. Matthew was transferred to a rehabilitation center back home in Omaha today, where he will undergo extensive therapy. He is now on a long, difficult road to recovery.

SINGER PINK POSTPONES SLATE OF CONCERTS DUE TO REASONS BEYOND HER CONTROL

"All of us who know and love Matthew have hope for a speedy recovery. Matthew has always been intensely focused and tenacious in all of his endeavors, not only in his recording career, but in all of his artistic and intellectual pursuits. I am confident that his signature determination will serve him well as he focuses now on recovery to good health."

Sweet, 60, had been on tour with his acoustic trio, doing a blend of shows opening for Hanson and his own headlining gigs. He would have completed his work with Hanson Nov. 10 in Los Angeles before continuing with his headlining shows through Nov. 16 in Seattle.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Representatives for Hanson did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Carter said Sweet cannot perform "for the foreseeable future," and medical costs between Canada and Omaha are adding up for the musician.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"We have set up a GoFundMe campaign so family, friends and Matthew's amazing network of fans can contribute to help pay his medical expenses. Please contribute if you can, and please repost the link to the GoFundMe fundraiser anywhere you can," Carter said.

Sweet is best known for his 1990s albums "Girlfriend" and "Altered Beast" and released an album in 2021, "Catspaw."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His music has been featured in dozens of film and TV projects, including "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Can't Hardly Wait" and "My Name Is Earl." Sweet and his wife Lisa also served as research consultants on Tim Burton's 2014 film "Big Eyes," about painter Margaret Keane.

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this report