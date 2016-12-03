Show must go on: Cast of 'On Your Feet' perform without sets after technical issues

No set? That's not a problem for the cast of Broadway’s “On Your Feet.”

According to Playbill.com, the freshman musical was plagued with technical problems for its September 6 performance. But that didn’t stop the cast from rallying together to give fans a fantastic show.

“Major shoutout to our @OnYourFeetBway audience! Tonight was eventful. &THAT is the magic of live theatre! We love you&thank you for the love,” star Ana Villafañe tweeted after the Tuesday-night performance.

Show spokeswoman Whitney Holden Gore told the website that the deck automation console – which essentially controls any moving parts on stage – crashed before the show began.

“After a brief meeting to go over staging adjustments and quick changes (the company) went on to perform the show without sets!” she said. “The console was repaired during intermission.”

She added: “Despite the lack of scenery, the audience was incredibly supportive of the cast and crew throughout the performance and was quick to give them a standing ovation they earned at the end of it all!”

“On Your Feet” is a jukebox musical based on the lives and music of singer Gloria Estafan and her husband Emilio Estefan. Villafañe plays Gloria while Emilio is played by Ektor Rivera, who took over for Josh Segarra in July.

