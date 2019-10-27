Shawn Johnson wears 2008 Olympics leotard while 40 weeks pregnant, 'fits a little different these days'

Shawn Johnson, who is expected to give birth any day now to her first child, posted a photo on her Instagram page on Friday wearing the leotard she wore at the 2008 Olympics.

“Fits a little different these days,” the gymnast wrote in the post, adding that her husband dared her to try on the red, white and blue leotard while 40 weeks pregnant.

“But no joke... this babes is already more rewarding than any medal was,” the gold medalist wrote. “BABY! GET HERE ALREADY!”

Johnson, 27, and her husband, former NFL player Andrew East, 28, announced they were expecting in April after experiencing a miscarriage in 2017. They opened up about the experience on social media, which Johnson revealed she was very hesitant to do because they were never "vulnerable" on Instagram before.

"I tried to make it look like everything was perfect," she admitted.

"But after we lost our baby, I truly didn't have a community around me of women that I felt like had gone through something like me and that I could reach out to," Johnson said, explaining why she decided to be open about the miscarriage. "I was looking for a community of people who could share their stories and tell me how they got through it and it was amazing."

She added, "People talk about pregnancy... but nobody talks about miscarriage. It's such a common thing but when I went through it, I felt like I was alienated from the world."

Last week Johnson reminded her fans of her miscarriage writing on Instagram, “Two years ago we got pregnant for the first time and ended up losing that pregnancy. Exactly two years later we are anxiously awaiting the arrival of our rainbow baby and we couldn't be more excited.”

“Praying for a safe delivery and arrival of Baby East. We can't wait to meet you!”

