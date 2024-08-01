Sharon Stone reveals how she got ‘good-looking shiner’ on European trip

Sharon Stone isn't letting a black eye ruin her vacation.

The "Basic Instinct" actress shared the rough-looking bruise she got this week while on a European trip with her nearly 4 million Instagram followers.

"This trip has been tough; but I’m tougher," she wrote on Instagram Wednesday along with a photo of herself posing with her black eye.

On Thursday, she shared a video update while sporting sunglasses and a hat at the private swimming pool outside her Turkey hotel room.

"I know you’re all worried about how I got a black eye, so I thought I’d let you know. I’ve been in so many hotels in so many countries that I got up in the middle of the night to pee and didn’t know where I was and smacked my face on the marble."

She added, "No, nobody did anything to me, and yes, I’m just fine, and I’m having a great time, and I’m being welcomed very beautifully on my trip everywhere that I’ve gone, and I’m having just the greatest time."

Lifting her sunglasses, she revealed her slightly healed eye, joking, "And it’s getting better, but it really is a good-looking shiner. You should see what I did to that marble floor."

Over the last two weeks, the 66-year-old has posted photos and videos from Rome, Cannes – where she attended the Knights of Charity gala – the Vatican, the Taormina Film Festival in Italy and Turkey.

On Monday, she posted a photo of herself arm-in-arm with her son, Laird. "Walking in the streets of Rome w my son before he leaves for pre med school," she wrote.

Last Saturday, she shared a photo of herself smiling with a priest. "Just spent the day w my dear, dear friend Padre Guilio at the Vatican & lunch. THIS is goodness," she captioned the photo.

Stone, who received a lifetime achievement award at the Taormina Film Festival, reflected on her career in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last month, remembering her struggle to land the part of Catherine Tramell, her breakout role in 1992's "Basic Instinct."

"I wanted to play her so badly that I had the script on top of my refrigerator for eight months. I just kept thinking, ‘I’m going to manifest this, I’m going to get this part,’ as they offered it to everybody else on the planet," she said, adding that she was the 13th choice for the part.

"The line producer told me that relentlessly through the entire shoot while he called me Karen. ‘You, Karen, were the 13th choice,’" she said.

She added, "When I was little, growing up in Meadville, Pennsylvania, I had this feeling that I was going to be a movie star. This is who I was going to be. I was going to live in a house that had a spiral staircase. It was weird because I was super shy. When I read from the Bible in church, I was so shy my tears would drop on the Bible pages. I was the sort of kid who sat in my closet with a flashlight and read. But I just knew I was going to be a star. So, when it happened, I just suddenly felt like I was in my body."

Stone now focuses on her activism and painting.