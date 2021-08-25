Selena Gomez walks back Disney comments after saying she 'signed' her life away

Selena Gomez doesn't have negative feelings about her time as a child star on the Disney Channel.

The 29-year-old actress recently changed her mind after previously saying she "signed" her "life away" to the House of Mouse when she starred on "Wizards of Waverly Place" from 2007 to 2012.

When asked if she was hesitant to return to TV, Gomez told reporters, "No, definitely not. I was looking for another show to do. She's currently promoting her new Hulu show "Only Murders in the Building."

"And by the way, I’m beyond proud of the work that I did with Disney as well. It kind of shaped who I am in a way," she clarified.

SELENA GOMEZ SAYS SHE ‘SIGNED’ HER LIFE AWAY TO DISNEY AS YOUNG ACTRESS: ‘I DIDN’T KNOW WHAT I WAS DOING’

Gomez added she felt safe on the "Wizards" set.

"I have to say, I’m very lucky," she said. "As a female in my position, I was taken care of and I’ve only had lovely experiences, so I’m grateful for that."

Gomez previously said during the TCA Summer 2021 Tour that, "I signed my life away to Disney at a very young age and I didn’t know what I was doing."

She noted that the difference in material is what attracted her to the new limited series. "What I’d say is the level of sophistication of the material is the first reason why I wanted to do this," the "Spring Breakers" star added.

Gomez how she was a "kid" on Disney Channel and "didn't know what I was doing… I was just running around on set and now I just feel like a sponge and I soak up all the wisdom that I can."

SELENA GOMEZ SAYS SHE 'FELT LIKE AN OBJECT' AS A YOUNG ACTRESS IN HOLLYWOOD

The singer did confess "it's nice to be cast as my actual age, which never happens. So I am very happy to be doing this. I was just a kid. I didn't know what I was thinking."

"Only Murders in the Building" begins streaming on Hulu on August 31 and also stars Martin Short and Steve Martin.

