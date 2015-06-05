Selena Gomez: 'I've been keeping so many secrets'

Selena Gomez attempts to stand up for herself against what's said about her on the web.

The former Disney star posted a photo message on Friday that read: "I want to claim my own name."

"You have watched me in pain and I've owned up to it through my music and actions," Gomez writes in the caption. "The Internet is meant to keep you 'updated' but it just takes old news and freezes it like it's now."

The emotional message continues: "You have watched me in pain and I've owned up to it through my music and actions. I grew up with you."

Gomez has undergone quite a bit of scrutiny over the past few years. In addition to her extremely public on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber, she was also recently called out for her fuller figure in a series of bikini pics. While many thought the singer/actress never looked better, there's always a few body shamers on the Internet.

"I am beyond excited to show you the next chapter, the TRUTH," Gomez writes to her 33 million followers. "I've been keeping so many secrets."

While Gomez shot down rumors that she was working on a reality show with momager Kris Jenner, this message is sure to drudge up those reports once again.

"I'm reborn in every moment so who knows what I'll become," the lengthy Instagram message concludes. "As long as I'm happy with me. #strongisbeautiful #healthyperspectiveonthemfools."